MUBI Confirmed as Partner for EPI’s European Film Business and Law Master's Programme

POTSDAM: The global streaming service MUBI has joined the international executive master’s programme European Film Business and Law LL.M. | MBA , the only European postgraduate programme combining film entertainment business and law for experienced media professionals, starting on 1 October 2023.

MUBI Germany will carry out a joint project with the current first-year students and will be involved in next year's curriculum with its expertise. In the project module, the students will work with MUBI and the already confirmed partner company Rushlake Media to develop a project that will then be presented in order to put the theoretical knowledge learned in the first year of study into practice.

European Film Business and Law LL.M. | MBA offers comprehensive insights into the European audiovisual and entertainment landscape from a business as well as a legal perspective. Next to top-class academic expertise, the programme offers a significant amount of practice-relevant knowledge through access to top industry experts and their networks.

The importance of digitalisation as well as the inevitable focus on transformational leadership and resilience at the crossroads of creative, legal, and business, as well as the noticeable increase in skill shortage is more evident for tomorrow's film and TV companies today than ever before.

European Film Business and Law LL.M. | MBA equips professionals and executives in film and TV worldwide with the necessary skills and tools to master those challenges with competence.

The master’s programme European Film Business and Law LL.M. | MBA is a joint project by the Film University Babelsberg KONRAD WOLF, University of Potsdam and the Erich Pommer Institut.

