Applications Still Open for 20th Arthouse Cinema Training

BERLIN: Professionals working in the arthouse cinema industry can apply to the 20th Arthouse Cinema Training organised in Berlin by CICAE from 30 October to 5 November 2023. The deadline is 27 August 2023 and the training is highly competitive.

The Arthouse Cinema Training is an intensive one-week programme bringing together arthouse exhibition professionals from across the world to exchange and learn about: arthouse programming; growing and connecting with audiences; business planning, budgeting, and fundraising; marketing strategies; data analysis; the latest cinema tech trends; sustainability, as well as diversity, equality and inclusion.

The participants will connect with cinema exhibitors, filmmakers, distributors, festival organisers, funding representatives, advocacy leaders and decision-makers from across the world.

Cinema and film professionals interested in the arthouse sector are invited to apply. The CICAE values diversity and encourages applications from all individuals regardless of cultural background, race, gender identity and expression, sexual orientation, or disability.

For more information please visit www.cicae.org or reach out to us at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

