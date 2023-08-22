Films from FNE Partner Countries in Feature Film Selection Part 1 of European Film Awards 2023

BERLIN: Safe Place by Juraj Lerotić, The Happiest Man in the World by Teona Strugar Mitevska, Slow by Marija Kavtaradze, Behind the Haystacks by Asimina Proedrou and Blackbird Blackbird Blackberry by Elene Naveriani are among the 19 titles chosen by the European Film Academy Board for the Feature Film Selection for the European Film Awards 2023.

Further titles will be announced in September 2023.

The awards ceremony will be held in Berlin on 9 December 2023.

Films from FNE Partner Countries Selected for the Feature Film Selection Part 1 of the European Film Awards 2023:

Blackbird Blackbird Blackberry (Switzerland, Georgia)

Directed by Elene Naveriani

Produced by Alva Film, Takes Film

Behind the Haystacks / Piso apo tis thimonies (Greece, Germany, North Macedonia)

Directed by Asimina Proedrou

Produced by Argonauts Productions SA

Coproduced by Fiction Park and Sektor Film, in collaboration with ZDF/Arte

Supported by the Greek Film Centre, the North Macedonia Film Agency, Eurimages, MEDIA Creative Europe

Safe Place / Sigurno mjesto (Croatia, Slovenia)

Directed by Juraj Lerotić

Produced by Pipser

Coproduced by Zelena traka, December

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovenian Film Centre

Slow (Lithuania, Spain, Sweden)

Directed by Marija Kavtaradze

Produced by M-Films

Coproduced by Frida Films, Garagefilms

Supported by the Estonian Film Institute

The Happiest Man in the World / Najsrekniot čovek na svetot (North Macedonia, Slovenia, Croatia, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Denmark)

Directed by Teona Strugar Mitevska

Produced by Sisters and Brother Mitevski

Coproduced by Vertigo, Terminal 3, Entre Chien et Loup, SCCA/Pro.ba, Beofilm

Supported by the Creative Europe - MEDIA Programme, Eurimages, the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Danish Film Institute, the Belgium Tax Shelter, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Fund Sarajevo

Click HERE to see the full Feature Film Selection Part 1.