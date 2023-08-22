22-08-2023

Films from FNE Partner Countries in Feature Film Selection Part 1 of European Film Awards 2023

    Safe Place by Juraj Lerotić Safe Place by Juraj Lerotić credit: Pipser

    BERLIN: Safe Place by Juraj Lerotić, The Happiest Man in the World by Teona Strugar Mitevska, Slow by Marija Kavtaradze, Behind the Haystacks by Asimina Proedrou and Blackbird Blackbird Blackberry by Elene Naveriani are among the 19 titles chosen by the European Film Academy Board for the Feature Film Selection for the European Film Awards 2023.

    Further titles will be announced in September 2023.

    The awards ceremony will be held in Berlin on 9 December 2023.

    Films from FNE Partner Countries Selected for the Feature Film Selection Part 1 of the European Film Awards 2023:

    Blackbird Blackbird Blackberry (Switzerland, Georgia)
    Directed by Elene Naveriani
    Produced by Alva Film, Takes Film

    Behind the Haystacks / Piso apo tis thimonies (Greece, Germany, North Macedonia)
    Directed by Asimina Proedrou
    Produced by Argonauts Productions SA
    Coproduced by Fiction Park and Sektor Film, in collaboration with ZDF/Arte
    Supported by the Greek Film Centre, the North Macedonia Film Agency, Eurimages, MEDIA Creative Europe

    Safe Place / Sigurno mjesto (Croatia, Slovenia)
    Directed by Juraj  Lerotić
    Produced by Pipser
    Coproduced by Zelena traka, December
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovenian Film Centre

    Slow (Lithuania, Spain, Sweden)
    Directed by Marija Kavtaradze
    Produced by M-Films
    Coproduced by Frida Films, Garagefilms
    Supported by the Estonian Film Institute

    The Happiest Man in the World / Najsrekniot čovek na svetot (North Macedonia, Slovenia, Croatia, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Denmark)
    Directed by Teona Strugar Mitevska
    Produced by Sisters and Brother Mitevski
    Coproduced by Vertigo, Terminal 3, Entre Chien et Loup, SCCA/Pro.ba, Beofilm
    Supported by the Creative Europe - MEDIA Programme, Eurimages, the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Danish Film Institute, the Belgium Tax Shelter, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Fund Sarajevo

