Films from FNE Partner Countries in Feature Film Selection Part 1 of European Film Awards 2023

Further titles will be announced in September 2023.
The awards ceremony will be held in Berlin on 9 December 2023.
Films from FNE Partner Countries Selected for the Feature Film Selection Part 1 of the European Film Awards 2023:
Blackbird Blackbird Blackberry (Switzerland, Georgia)
Directed by Elene Naveriani
Produced by Alva Film, Takes Film
Behind the Haystacks / Piso apo tis thimonies (Greece, Germany, North Macedonia)
Directed by Asimina Proedrou
Produced by Argonauts Productions SA
Coproduced by Fiction Park and Sektor Film, in collaboration with ZDF/Arte
Supported by the Greek Film Centre, the North Macedonia Film Agency, Eurimages, MEDIA Creative Europe
Safe Place / Sigurno mjesto (Croatia, Slovenia)
Directed by Juraj Lerotić
Produced by Pipser
Coproduced by Zelena traka, December
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovenian Film Centre
Slow (Lithuania, Spain, Sweden)
Directed by Marija Kavtaradze
Produced by M-Films
Coproduced by Frida Films, Garagefilms
Supported by the Estonian Film Institute
The Happiest Man in the World / Najsrekniot čovek na svetot (North Macedonia, Slovenia, Croatia, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Denmark)
Directed by Teona Strugar Mitevska
Produced by Sisters and Brother Mitevski
Coproduced by Vertigo, Terminal 3, Entre Chien et Loup, SCCA/Pro.ba, Beofilm
Supported by the Creative Europe - MEDIA Programme, Eurimages, the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Danish Film Institute, the Belgium Tax Shelter, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Fund Sarajevo
Click HERE to see the full Feature Film Selection Part 1.