Applications close on 27 August - Become part of the Arthouse Cinema Training 2023!

The clock is ticking! Applications for the first round are closing on 27 August. Get ready to immerse yourself in a dynamic blend of workshops, masterclasses, and panels with cinema exhibitors, filmmakers, distributors, festival organizers, advocacy leaders, and decision-makers. Don't let this chance slip away to exchange and learn about:

arthouse programming

growing and connecting with audiences

business planning, budgeting, and fundraising

marketing strategies

data analysis

the latest cinema tech trends

sustainability, as well as diversity, equity and inclusion

The ACT 2023 will take place in the fabulous and renowned venue Holzmarkt 25

Practical Details

Time: 30 October - 5 November 2023

Place: Holzmarkt, Berlin, Germany.

Language: The courses will be conducted in English.

Eligibility: Cinema and film professionals interested in the arthouse sector. The CICAE values diversity and encourages applications from all individuals regardless of cultural background, race, gender identity and expression, sexual orientation, or disability.

Cost: 1,785.00 Euro (incl. German VAT), which includes:

Hotel accommodation close to the seminar venue (Holzmarkt, Berlin) for the duration of the training

Breakfast and Lunches

All the Arthouse Cinema Training sessions in Berlin

Training material

Please note that travel costs are not included in the fee.

How to apply



Please note that demand for the Arthouse Cinema Training is high. We encourage applicants to apply early and demonstrate their passion, commitment, and potential to contribute to the arthouse cinema sector. Applications are open at www.cicae.org only until the 27th of August 2023 (first round).

Scholarships and Visas

Scholarships and Visas

We are committed to offering guidance on both visa and scholarship applications. Should you be in pursuit of funding or mobility opportunities, please don't hesitate to get in touch with us for advice. For more information please visit www.cicae.org