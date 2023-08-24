Applications close on 27 August - Become part of the Arthouse Cinema Training 2023!

The clock is ticking! Applications for the first round are closing on 27 August. Get ready to immerse yourself in a dynamic blend of workshops, masterclasses, and panels with cinema exhibitors, filmmakers, distributors, festival organizers, advocacy leaders, and decision-makers. Don't let this chance slip away to exchange and learn about:
- arthouse programming
- growing and connecting with audiences
- business planning, budgeting, and fundraising
- marketing strategies
- data analysis
- the latest cinema tech trends
- sustainability, as well as diversity, equity and inclusion
The ACT 2023 will take place in the fabulous and renowned venue Holzmarkt 25
Practical Details
Time: 30 October - 5 November 2023
Place: Holzmarkt, Berlin, Germany.
Language: The courses will be conducted in English.
Eligibility: Cinema and film professionals interested in the arthouse sector. The CICAE values diversity and encourages applications from all individuals regardless of cultural background, race, gender identity and expression, sexual orientation, or disability.
Cost: 1,785.00 Euro (incl. German VAT), which includes:
- Hotel accommodation close to the seminar venue (Holzmarkt, Berlin) for the duration of the training
- Breakfast and Lunches
- All the Arthouse Cinema Training sessions in Berlin
- Training material
Please note that demand for the Arthouse Cinema Training is high. We encourage applicants to apply early and demonstrate their passion, commitment, and potential to contribute to the arthouse cinema sector.
We look forward to hearing from you!
The CICAE Arthouse Cinema Training Team