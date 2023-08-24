24-08-2023

Applications close on 27 August - Become part of the Arthouse Cinema Training 2023!

By CICAE
    20th Arthouse Cinema Training, 30 October – 5 November 2023,BERLIN, GERMANY
    Discover the World of Arthouse Cinema in the heart of Berlin! Have you been dreaming of a transformative experience learning and connecting with the global arthouse cinema sector? Apply now and become part of the Arthouse Cinema Training 2023.

    The clock is ticking! Applications for the first round are closing on 27 August. Get ready to immerse yourself in a dynamic blend of workshops, masterclasses, and panels with cinema exhibitors, filmmakers, distributors, festival organizers, advocacy leaders, and decision-makers. Don't let this chance slip away to exchange and learn about:

    • arthouse programming
    • growing and connecting with audiences
    • business planning, budgeting, and fundraising
    • marketing strategies
    • data analysis
    • the latest cinema tech trends
    • sustainability, as well as diversity, equity and inclusion

    The ACT 2023 will take place in the fabulous and renowned venue Holzmarkt 25

    Practical Details

    Time: 30 October - 5 November 2023
    Place: Holzmarkt, Berlin, Germany.
    Language: The courses will be conducted in English.
    Eligibility: Cinema and film professionals interested in the arthouse sector. The CICAE values diversity and encourages applications from all individuals regardless of cultural background, race, gender identity and expression, sexual orientation, or disability.
    Cost: 1,785.00 Euro (incl. German VAT), which includes:

    • Hotel accommodation close to the seminar venue (Holzmarkt, Berlin) for the duration of the training
    • Breakfast and Lunches
    • All the Arthouse Cinema Training sessions in Berlin
    • Training material
    Please note that travel costs are not included in the fee.
    How to apply
    Applications are open at www.cicae.org only until the 27th of August 2023 (first round).
    Please note that demand for the Arthouse Cinema Training is high. We encourage applicants to apply early and demonstrate their passion, commitment, and potential to contribute to the arthouse cinema sector.
    Scholarships and Visas
    We are committed to offering guidance on both visa and scholarship applications. Should you be in pursuit of funding or mobility opportunities, please don't hesitate to get in touch with us for advice. For more information please visit www.cicae.org or reach out to us at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
    Don't miss this exceptional opportunity. Join us in shaping the future of arthouse cinema!

    We look forward to hearing from you!

    The CICAE Arthouse Cinema Training Team
