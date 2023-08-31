Films from FNE Partner Countries in European Film Awards’ Documentary Film Selection 2023

Of these five titles, two are Romanian majority coproductions, two are Polish majority coproductions and one is an Estonian majority coproduction. One of these projects also has a Croatian company involved as a coproducer.
The European Film Awards ceremony will be held in Berlin on 9 December 2023.
Films from FNE Partner Countries Selected for the Documentary Film Selection of the European Film Awards 2023:
Between Revolutions / Între revoluții (Romania, Croatia, Qatar, Iran)
Directed by Vlad Petri
Produced by Activ Docs
Coproduced by Restart
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Doha Film Institute, Avanpost Romania, Chainsaw Europe Studio, Dacin Sara, UPFAR ARGOA, the Romanian Film Institute (ICR) and the Romanian Filmmakers Union (UCIN), in collaboration with the Romanian public television (TVR)
In the Rearview / Skad dokad (Poland, France, Ukraine)
Directed by Maciej Hamela
Producedby Polish Affinity Cine, Impakt Film
Coproduced by SaNoSi Productions
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Smoke Sauna Sisterhood (Estonia, France, Iceland)
Directed by Anna Hints
Produced by Alexandra Film
Coproduced by Kepler 22 Productions and Ursus Parvu
Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia, the Tartu Film Fund, Centre national du cinéma et de l’image animée, Sacem, the Icelandic Film Centre, the Sundance Institute Documentary Fund
We Will Not Fade Away / Ми не згаснемо (Poland, France, Ukraine)
Directed by Alisa Kovalenko
Produced by Trueman Production
Coproduced by HAKA Films , Telewizja Polska (TVP), East Roads Films
Who I Am Not (Romania, Canada)
Directed by Tunde Skovran
Produced by Double 4 Studios Romania
Coproduced by Filmoption International in association with Rainy Day Productions (South Africa)
