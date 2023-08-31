Films from FNE Partner Countries in European Film Awards’ Documentary Film Selection 2023

BERLIN: Five documentaries from FNE partner countries are among the 14 long documentaries picked by the European Film Academy for the Documentary Film Selection of the European Film Awards 2023.

Of these five titles, two are Romanian majority coproductions, two are Polish majority coproductions and one is an Estonian majority coproduction. One of these projects also has a Croatian company involved as a coproducer.

The European Film Awards ceremony will be held in Berlin on 9 December 2023.

Films from FNE Partner Countries Selected for the Documentary Film Selection of the European Film Awards 2023:

Between Revolutions / Între revoluții (Romania, Croatia, Qatar, Iran)

Directed by Vlad Petri

Produced by Activ Docs

Coproduced by Restart

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Doha Film Institute, Avanpost Romania, Chainsaw Europe Studio, Dacin Sara, UPFAR ARGOA, the Romanian Film Institute (ICR) and the Romanian Filmmakers Union (UCIN), in collaboration with the Romanian public television (TVR)

In the Rearview / Skad dokad (Poland, France, Ukraine)

Directed by Maciej Hamela

Producedby Polish Affinity Cine, Impakt Film

Coproduced by SaNoSi Productions

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Smoke Sauna Sisterhood (Estonia, France, Iceland)

Directed by Anna Hints

Produced by Alexandra Film

Coproduced by Kepler 22 Productions and Ursus Parvu

Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia, the Tartu Film Fund, Centre national du cinéma et de l’image animée, Sacem, the Icelandic Film Centre, the Sundance Institute Documentary Fund

We Will Not Fade Away / Ми не згаснемо (Poland, France, Ukraine)

Directed by Alisa Kovalenko

Produced by Trueman Production

Coproduced by HAKA Films , Telewizja Polska (TVP), East Roads Films

Who I Am Not (Romania, Canada)

Directed by Tunde Skovran

Produced by Double 4 Studios Romania

Coproduced by Filmoption International in association with Rainy Day Productions (South Africa)

Click HERE to see the full Documentary Film Selection of the European Film Awards 2023.