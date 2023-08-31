31-08-2023

Films from FNE Partner Countries in European Film Awards’ Documentary Film Selection 2023

    Between Revolutions by Vlad Petri Between Revolutions by Vlad Petri credit: Activ Docs

    BERLIN: Five documentaries from FNE partner countries are among the 14 long documentaries picked by the European Film Academy for the Documentary Film Selection of the European Film Awards 2023.

    Of these five titles, two are Romanian majority coproductions, two are Polish majority coproductions and one is an Estonian majority coproduction. One of these projects also has a Croatian company involved as a coproducer.

    The European Film Awards ceremony will be held in Berlin on 9 December 2023.

    Films from FNE Partner Countries Selected for the Documentary Film Selection of the European Film Awards 2023:

    Between Revolutions / Între revoluții (Romania, Croatia, Qatar, Iran) 
    Directed by Vlad Petri   
    Produced by Activ Docs
    Coproduced by Restart
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Doha Film Institute, Avanpost RomaniaChainsaw Europe StudioDacin SaraUPFAR ARGOA, the Romanian Film Institute (ICR) and the Romanian Filmmakers Union (UCIN), in collaboration with the Romanian public television (TVR)

    In the Rearview / Skad dokad (Poland, France, Ukraine)
    Directed by Maciej Hamela
    Producedby Polish Affinity Cine, Impakt Film
    Coproduced by SaNoSi Productions
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Smoke Sauna Sisterhood (Estonia, France, Iceland)
    Directed by Anna Hints
    Produced by Alexandra Film
    Coproduced by Kepler 22 Productions and Ursus Parvu
    Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia, the Tartu Film Fund, Centre national du cinéma et de l’image animée, Sacem, the Icelandic Film Centre, the Sundance Institute Documentary Fund

    We Will Not Fade Away / Ми не згаснемо (Poland, France, Ukraine)
    Directed by Alisa Kovalenko
    Produced by Trueman Production
    Coproduced by HAKA Films , Telewizja Polska (TVP), East Roads Films

    Who I Am Not (Romania, Canada)
    Directed by Tunde Skovran
    Produced by Double 4 Studios Romania
    Coproduced by Filmoption International in association with Rainy Day Productions (South Africa)

    Click HERE to see the full Documentary Film Selection of the European Film Awards 2023.

