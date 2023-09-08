C.I.C.A.E. Opens Second Round of Applications for 20th Arthouse Cinema Training in Berlin

BERLIN: The second round of applications for the 20th Arthouse Cinema Training is open. The intensive one-week programme for arthouse and independent exhibitors will be held in Berlin 30 October – 5 November 2023.

The deadline for applications is 24 September 2023.

The Arthouse Cinema Training brings together arthouse exhibition professionals from across the world to exchange and learn about: arthouse programming; growing and connecting with audiences; business planning, budgeting and fundraising, marketing strategies, data analysis, the latest cinema tech trends; sustainability, as well as diversity, equity and inclusion.

The participants will be part of engaging workshops, masterclasses and panels, where they will have the chance to connect with cinema exhibitors, filmmakers, distributors, festival organisers, funding representatives, advocacy leaders and decision-makers from across the world.

The Arthouse Cinema Training is organised by the International Confederation of Arthouse Cinemas (C.I.C.A.E., cicae.org).

Click HERE for the press release.

