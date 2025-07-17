Peacemaker Wins Pula Film Festival 2025

PULA: Peacemaker by Ivan Ramljak received the Big Golden Arena for Best Film in the Croatian competition at the 72nd Pula Film Festival (10 – 17 July 2025). Serbian/Croatian/Bulgarian How Come It’s All Green Out There? by Nikola Ležaić scooped the Golden Arena for Best Croatian Minority Coproduction, while the 1st edition of the Regional Competition gave its main award to Serbian 78 Days by Emilija Gašić.

In the Croatian Programme, awards went also to the Croatian/ Italian/Slovenian Fiume o morte! by Igor Bezinović (Golden Arena for Directing), Sandbag Dam (Croatia, Lithuania, Slovenia) by Čejen Černić Čanak, Good Children (Croatia, France) by Filip Peruzović, and Dražen (Croatia, Slovenia, Serbia) by Danilo Šerbedžija.

The Pula PRO programme gave awards in its three pitching projects, as well as the awards of the network of independent cinema exhibitors.

FESTIVAL WINNERS:

Croatian Programme:

Big Golden Arena for BestFilm:

Peacemaker / Mirotdvorac (Croatia)

Directed by Ivan Ramljak

Produced by Factum

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

Golden Arena for Directing:

Igor Bezinović for Fiume o morte! (Croatia, Italy, Slovenia)

Produced by Restart

Coproduced by Videomante, Nosorogi

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages, the Italian Ministry of Culture, the Regional Fund Friuli Venezia Giulia, the Slovenian Film Centre, Viba Film, Creative Europe - MEDIA, the Croatian Television, the Slovenian Television, RE-ACT, the City of Rijeka, the City of Zagreb, Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Commission, ANGOA – PROCIREP, the Croatian Film Directors Guild

Golden Arena for Best Leading Actress:

Nina Violić in Good Children / Dobra djeca (Croatia, France)

Directed by Filip Peruzović

Produced by Dinaridi film

Coproduced by Rikikiki Films

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Croatian Radio Television (HRT)

Golden Arena for Best Leading Actor:

Filip Šovagović in Good Children / Dobra djeca (Croatia, France)

Directed by Filip Peruzović

Golden Arena for Best Script:

Nikolina Bogdanović and Filip Peruzović for Good Children / Dobra djeca (Croatia, France)

Directed by Filip Peruzović

Golden Arena for Best Editing:

Damir Čučić for Peacemaker / Mirotdvorac (Croatia)

Directed by Ivan Ramljak

Golden Arena for Best Cinematography:

Tomislav Sutlar for Good Children / Dobra djeca (Croatia, France)

Directed by Filip Peruzović

Golden Arena for Best Supporting Actress:

Zrinka Cvitešić in Dražen (Croatia, Slovenia, Serbia)

Directed by Danilo Šerbedžija

Co-directed by Ljubo Zdjelarević

Produced by Kinoteka

Coproduced by December, Living Pictures

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Croatian Olympic Committee, the Croatian Radio Television, the City of Zagreb, the Slovenian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia

Golden Arena for Best Supporting Actor:

Andrija Žunac in

Sandbag Dam / Zečji nasip (Croatia, Lithuania, Slovenia)

Directed by Čejen Černić Čanak

Produced by Kinorama

Coproduced by Tremora, Perfo

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Slovenian Film Centre, MEDIA Creative Europe

Golden Arena for Best Set Design:

Anton Spazzapan for Fiume o morte! (Croatia, Italy, Slovenia)

Directed by Igor Bezinović

Golden Arena for Best Music:

Domas Strupinskas for Sandbag Dam / Zečji nasip (Croatia, Lithuania, Slovenia)

Directed by Čejen Černić Čanak

Golden Arena for Best Sound Design:

Julio Zornik for Sandbag Dam / Zečji nasip (Croatia, Lithuania, Slovenia)

Directed by Čejen Černić Čanak

Golden Arena for Best Visual Effects:

Marin Vuletić for Dražen (Croatia, Slovenia, Serbia)

Directed by Danilo Šerbedžija

Co-directed by Ljubo Zdjelarević

Golden Arena for Best Make-up:

Ivana Pralija for Fiume o morte! (Croatia, Italy, Slovenia)

Directed by Igor Bezinović

Golden Arena for Best Costume Design:

Tajča Čekada and Manuela Paladin for Fiume o morte! (Croatia, Italy, Slovenia)

Directed by Igor Bezinović

Golden Arena for Best Production:

Vanja Jambrović and Tibor Keser for Fiume o morte! (Croatia, Italy, Slovenia)

Directed by Igor Bezinović

Golden Arena for Outstanding Directorial Approach:

Goran Dević for Pavilion 6 / Paviljon 6 (Croatia)

Produced by Fifteenth Art

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

Golden Arena for Best Casting:

Sara Jakupec for Fiume o morte! (Croatia, Italy, Slovenia)

Directed by Igor Bezinović

Breza Award for the Best Debutant:

Actor Lav Novoselo in Sandbag Dam / Zečji nasip (Croatia, Lithuania, Slovenia)

Directed by Čejen Černić Čanak

Croatian Minority Coproductions Programme:

Golden Arena for Best Croatian Minority Coproduction:

How Come It’s All Green Out There? / Kako je ovde tako zeleno? (Serbia, Croatia, Bulgaria)

Directed by Nikola Ležaić

Produced by Qče

Coproduced by Nukleus Film, PremierStudio, Forgrade Studio

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Bulgarian National Film Center

Golden Arena for Best Leading Actor in a Croatian Minority Coproduction:

Filip Đurić in How Come It’s All Green Out There? / Kako je ovde tako zeleno? (Serbia, Croatia, Bulgaria)

Directed by Nikola Ležaić

Golden Arena for Best Leading Actress in a Croatian Minority Coproduction:

Fereshteh Hosseini in Dwelling among the Gods / Među bogovima (Serbia, Italy, Croatia)

Directed by Vuk Ršumović

Produced by BaBoon Production

Coproduced by Nightswim, Kinorama

Supported by Film Center Serbia, MIBAC, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages

Golden Arena for Best Cinematography in a Croatian Minority Coproduction:

Aleksandar Pavlović in How Come It’s All Green Out There? / Kako je ovde tako zeleno? (Serbia, Croatia, Bulgaria)

Directed by Nikola Ležaić

Golden Arena for Best Editing in a Croatian Minority Coproduction:

Vladimir Gojun for Little Trouble Girls / Kaj ti je deklica (Slovenia, Italy, Croatia, Serbia)

Directed by Urška Djukić

Produced by Spok Films, Staragara I.T., Izazov 365

Coproduced by Nosorogi, RTV Slovenija, Non-Aligned Films

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, RTV Slovenija, Direzione generale Cinema e audiovisivo del Ministero della Cultura DGCA-Mic (MIBACT), the Friuli Venezia Giulia Audiovisual Fund, the Film Commission Friuli Venezia Gulia (FVG), the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia (fcs.rs), with technical support provided by FS Viba. The development of the film was supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Creative Europe MEDIA, RE-ACT, Région Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Golden Arena for Best Supporting Actor in a Croatian Minority Coproduction:

Nikola Ristanovski in Dwelling among the Gods / Među bogovima (Serbia, Italy, Croatia)

Directed by Vuk Ršumović

Regional Competition:

Golden Arena for Best Regional Film:

78 Days / 78 Dana (Serbia)

Directed by Emilija Gašić

Produced by Set Sail Films

Student Film Competition:

Golden Arena for Best Student Film:

Greek Apricots / Grčke marelice (Croatia)

Directed by Jan Krevatin

Produced by Academy of Dramatic Arts - University of Zagreb

Special Mention:

Fleka (Croatia)

Directed by Sara Alavanić

Produced by Academy of Dramatic Arts - University of Zagreb

PULA PRO PROGRAMME WINNERS:

Make the Scene - Comedy Edition Pitching Programme:

Main Prize:

Mayor / Zgradonačelnik (Croatia)

Written by Ivan Veljača

Mentorship Award:

Out of the World / Mimo svijeta (Croatia)

Written by Lora Džolić and Jana Bjelica

Scenarij kinohita Pitching Programme:

Main Award:

Smisao života u četiri meč bolpe (Croatia)

Written by Nikola Kuprešanin

Films in the Making Pitching Programme:

Sleepwalker Award:

Yugo Goes to America / Yugo ide u Ameriku (Serbia, Croatia)

Directed by Filip Grujić and Aleksa Borković

Produced by Naked

Coproduced by Restart, United Media

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, United Media

Filmlab Award:

Novi život (Croatia)

Directed by Goran Dević

Produced by Petnaesta umjetnost

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

Brijuni Riviera Award:

Mom’s Alive Today / Danas je mama živa! (Croatia, Serbia, Kosovo)

Directed by Josip Lukić

Produced by Dinaridi Film

Coproduced by Non-Aligned Films, Mobius

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia

Kino Mreža Distribution Awards:

Award for Best Croatian Film:

South Wind / Južina (Croatia, Serbia), World premiere

Directed by Ante Marin

Produced by Peglanje snova, Missart

Coproduced by Interfilm, Zillion Film

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia

Award for Best Film in Greater Adria Programme:

Sirât (France, Spain)

Directed by Olivier Laxe

Drame.hr Portal’s Competition:

Winner:

Nikome ništa (Croatia)

Written by Nikolina Bogdanović