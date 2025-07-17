Peacemaker Wins Pula Film Festival 2025

In the Croatian Programme, awards went also to the Croatian/ Italian/Slovenian Fiume o morte! by Igor Bezinović (Golden Arena for Directing), Sandbag Dam (Croatia, Lithuania, Slovenia) by Čejen Černić Čanak, Good Children (Croatia, France) by Filip Peruzović, and Dražen (Croatia, Slovenia, Serbia) by Danilo Šerbedžija.
The Pula PRO programme gave awards in its three pitching projects, as well as the awards of the network of independent cinema exhibitors.
FESTIVAL WINNERS:
Croatian Programme:
Big Golden Arena for BestFilm:
Peacemaker / Mirotdvorac (Croatia)
Directed by Ivan Ramljak
Produced by Factum
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre
Golden Arena for Directing:
Igor Bezinović for Fiume o morte! (Croatia, Italy, Slovenia)
Produced by Restart
Coproduced by Videomante, Nosorogi
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages, the Italian Ministry of Culture, the Regional Fund Friuli Venezia Giulia, the Slovenian Film Centre, Viba Film, Creative Europe - MEDIA, the Croatian Television, the Slovenian Television, RE-ACT, the City of Rijeka, the City of Zagreb, Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Commission, ANGOA – PROCIREP, the Croatian Film Directors Guild
Golden Arena for Best Leading Actress:
Nina Violić in Good Children / Dobra djeca (Croatia, France)
Directed by Filip Peruzović
Produced by Dinaridi film
Coproduced by Rikikiki Films
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Croatian Radio Television (HRT)
Golden Arena for Best Leading Actor:
Filip Šovagović in Good Children / Dobra djeca (Croatia, France)
Directed by Filip Peruzović
Golden Arena for Best Script:
Nikolina Bogdanović and Filip Peruzović for Good Children / Dobra djeca (Croatia, France)
Directed by Filip Peruzović
Golden Arena for Best Editing:
Damir Čučić for Peacemaker / Mirotdvorac (Croatia)
Directed by Ivan Ramljak
Golden Arena for Best Cinematography:
Tomislav Sutlar for Good Children / Dobra djeca (Croatia, France)
Directed by Filip Peruzović
Golden Arena for Best Supporting Actress:
Zrinka Cvitešić in Dražen (Croatia, Slovenia, Serbia)
Directed by Danilo Šerbedžija
Co-directed by Ljubo Zdjelarević
Produced by Kinoteka
Coproduced by December, Living Pictures
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Croatian Olympic Committee, the Croatian Radio Television, the City of Zagreb, the Slovenian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia
Golden Arena for Best Supporting Actor:
Andrija Žunac in
Sandbag Dam / Zečji nasip (Croatia, Lithuania, Slovenia)
Directed by Čejen Černić Čanak
Produced by Kinorama
Coproduced by Tremora, Perfo
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Slovenian Film Centre, MEDIA Creative Europe
Golden Arena for Best Set Design:
Anton Spazzapan for Fiume o morte! (Croatia, Italy, Slovenia)
Directed by Igor Bezinović
Golden Arena for Best Music:
Domas Strupinskas for Sandbag Dam / Zečji nasip (Croatia, Lithuania, Slovenia)
Directed by Čejen Černić Čanak
Golden Arena for Best Sound Design:
Julio Zornik for Sandbag Dam / Zečji nasip (Croatia, Lithuania, Slovenia)
Directed by Čejen Černić Čanak
Golden Arena for Best Visual Effects:
Marin Vuletić for Dražen (Croatia, Slovenia, Serbia)
Directed by Danilo Šerbedžija
Co-directed by Ljubo Zdjelarević
Golden Arena for Best Make-up:
Ivana Pralija for Fiume o morte! (Croatia, Italy, Slovenia)
Directed by Igor Bezinović
Golden Arena for Best Costume Design:
Tajča Čekada and Manuela Paladin for Fiume o morte! (Croatia, Italy, Slovenia)
Directed by Igor Bezinović
Golden Arena for Best Production:
Vanja Jambrović and Tibor Keser for Fiume o morte! (Croatia, Italy, Slovenia)
Directed by Igor Bezinović
Golden Arena for Outstanding Directorial Approach:
Goran Dević for Pavilion 6 / Paviljon 6 (Croatia)
Produced by Fifteenth Art
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre
Golden Arena for Best Casting:
Sara Jakupec for Fiume o morte! (Croatia, Italy, Slovenia)
Directed by Igor Bezinović
Breza Award for the Best Debutant:
Actor Lav Novoselo in Sandbag Dam / Zečji nasip (Croatia, Lithuania, Slovenia)
Directed by Čejen Černić Čanak
Croatian Minority Coproductions Programme:
Golden Arena for Best Croatian Minority Coproduction:
How Come It’s All Green Out There? / Kako je ovde tako zeleno? (Serbia, Croatia, Bulgaria)
Directed by Nikola Ležaić
Produced by Qče
Coproduced by Nukleus Film, PremierStudio, Forgrade Studio
Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Bulgarian National Film Center
Golden Arena for Best Leading Actor in a Croatian Minority Coproduction:
Filip Đurić in How Come It’s All Green Out There? / Kako je ovde tako zeleno? (Serbia, Croatia, Bulgaria)
Directed by Nikola Ležaić
Golden Arena for Best Leading Actress in a Croatian Minority Coproduction:
Fereshteh Hosseini in Dwelling among the Gods / Među bogovima (Serbia, Italy, Croatia)
Directed by Vuk Ršumović
Produced by BaBoon Production
Coproduced by Nightswim, Kinorama
Supported by Film Center Serbia, MIBAC, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages
Golden Arena for Best Cinematography in a Croatian Minority Coproduction:
Aleksandar Pavlović in How Come It’s All Green Out There? / Kako je ovde tako zeleno? (Serbia, Croatia, Bulgaria)
Directed by Nikola Ležaić
Golden Arena for Best Editing in a Croatian Minority Coproduction:
Vladimir Gojun for Little Trouble Girls / Kaj ti je deklica (Slovenia, Italy, Croatia, Serbia)
Directed by Urška Djukić
Produced by Spok Films, Staragara I.T., Izazov 365
Coproduced by Nosorogi, RTV Slovenija, Non-Aligned Films
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, RTV Slovenija, Direzione generale Cinema e audiovisivo del Ministero della Cultura DGCA-Mic (MIBACT), the Friuli Venezia Giulia Audiovisual Fund, the Film Commission Friuli Venezia Gulia (FVG), the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia (fcs.rs), with technical support provided by FS Viba. The development of the film was supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Creative Europe MEDIA, RE-ACT, Région Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Golden Arena for Best Supporting Actor in a Croatian Minority Coproduction:
Nikola Ristanovski in Dwelling among the Gods / Među bogovima (Serbia, Italy, Croatia)
Directed by Vuk Ršumović
Regional Competition:
Golden Arena for Best Regional Film:
78 Days / 78 Dana (Serbia)
Directed by Emilija Gašić
Produced by Set Sail Films
Student Film Competition:
Golden Arena for Best Student Film:
Greek Apricots / Grčke marelice (Croatia)
Directed by Jan Krevatin
Produced by Academy of Dramatic Arts - University of Zagreb
Special Mention:
Fleka (Croatia)
Directed by Sara Alavanić
Produced by Academy of Dramatic Arts - University of Zagreb
PULA PRO PROGRAMME WINNERS:
Make the Scene - Comedy Edition Pitching Programme:
Main Prize:
Mayor / Zgradonačelnik (Croatia)
Written by Ivan Veljača
Mentorship Award:
Out of the World / Mimo svijeta (Croatia)
Written by Lora Džolić and Jana Bjelica
Scenarij kinohita Pitching Programme:
Main Award:
Smisao života u četiri meč bolpe (Croatia)
Written by Nikola Kuprešanin
Films in the Making Pitching Programme:
Sleepwalker Award:
Yugo Goes to America / Yugo ide u Ameriku (Serbia, Croatia)
Directed by Filip Grujić and Aleksa Borković
Produced by Naked
Coproduced by Restart, United Media
Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, United Media
Filmlab Award:
Novi život (Croatia)
Directed by Goran Dević
Produced by Petnaesta umjetnost
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre
Brijuni Riviera Award:
Mom’s Alive Today / Danas je mama živa! (Croatia, Serbia, Kosovo)
Directed by Josip Lukić
Produced by Dinaridi Film
Coproduced by Non-Aligned Films, Mobius
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia
Kino Mreža Distribution Awards:
Award for Best Croatian Film:
South Wind / Južina (Croatia, Serbia), World premiere
Directed by Ante Marin
Produced by Peglanje snova, Missart
Coproduced by Interfilm, Zillion Film
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia
Award for Best Film in Greater Adria Programme:
Sirât (France, Spain)
Directed by Olivier Laxe
Drame.hr Portal’s Competition:
Winner:
Nikome ništa (Croatia)
Written by Nikolina Bogdanović