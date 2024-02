Invitation for all FIPRESCI Members attending the Berlinale 2024. During the Berlinale critics will be able to rate any feature length films screening in the Main Competition, Encounters and Forum (1 to 5 stars). The results will be published each day during the festival on www.filmneweurope.com .

This is not a jury. You rate only the films that you see.*

You are kindly invited to participate.

Please send an email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. indicating your choice of dates.

*The poll will be limited to 20 critics, members of FIPRESCI, selected on a first come-first serve basis.

PLEASE NOTE: Critics participating in any of the official festival juries are excluded from the poll.