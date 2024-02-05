Industry Veteran Nikolaj Nikitin as New Head of Finance and Operations at T-PORT

Meanwhile, after six years as Managing Director, Co-Founder Niv Fux is stepping down to focus on his role as Festival Director of Leiden Shorts and on curatorial work.
Click HERE for the press release.
BERLIN: The online market for short films T-Port has announced that the lauded film curator and distribution expert Nikolaj Nikitin is joining their team as Head of Finance & Operations.
