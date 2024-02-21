BAFTA Awards for The Zone of Interest and Hungarian Set Designer Zsuzsa Mihalek

The Zone of Interest by Jonathan Glazer

LONDON: Hungarian set designer Zsuzsa Mihalek received the award for Best Production Design for her work on Poor Things, while the Polish minority coproduction The Zone of Interest received the awards for Outstanding British Film, Film Not in the English Language, and Sound at the BAFTA Film Awards held on 18 February 2024.

Poor Things by Yorgos Lanthimos, which was shot in Glasgow and in Budapest at Origo Studios and Korda Studios, was also awarded in the Leading Actress (Emma Stone), Costume, Make Up & Hair, and Special Visual Effects categories.

Zsuzsa Mihalek received the award together with Shona Heath and James Price.

The Zone of Interest is a British/Polish/US coproduction produced by A24 and coproduced by Extreme Emotions, Film Four and House Productions.

