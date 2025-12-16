TALES FROM THE MAGIC GARDEN –THE MOST UNIQUE STOP MOTION

The stop-motion film, inspired by the book Of Unwanted Things and People by Czech author Arnošt Goldflam, celebrates the art of storytelling. With a unique blend of fantasy, humor and a sensitive exploration of loss, it shows how imagination can help families stay close and find joy even in tough times.

The development of the film began in 2017, and during production, a total of 16 animators worked on sets across four countries. In the classical technique of puppet stop-motion animation, 71 minutes of a magical cinematic world were created over 435 shooting days – with each animator averaging five seconds of film per day. Premiering at Berlinale 2025, the film went on to screen at more than 40 international film festivals, receiving seven awards and earning two nominations for the European Film Awards in the categories of European Film and European Animated Feature Film.

UNIQUE EQUAL EUROPEAN PRODUCTION

The feature film is a parity co-production with an equal creative contribution from four countries, represented by the production companies Maurfilm (Czech Republic), Artichoke (Slovakia), ZVVIKS (Slovenia), and Vivement Lundi ! (France), led by an experienced team of animation producers Martin Vandas, Alena Vandasová, Juraj Krasnohorsky, Henrieta Cvangová, Kolja Saksida, Jean-François Le Corre and Mathieu Courtois.

“I am truly honored to share that after years of collaboration with our wonderful partners, this film marks a groundbreaking achievement. It is the first feature-length animated film for children with a Slovenian producer and director, where all production partners share equal involvement - an approach that is rare in the industry.” Kolja Saksida, producer

“It has been a fantastic, friendly collaboration that lasted an incredible ten years, requiring patience from all the collaborators, funding bodies, and numerous other partners.” Alena Vandasová, producer

FROM THE SAME CORE – ARNOŠT GOLDFLAM’S BOOK TO FOUR COUNTRIES AND BACK TO FINDING UNITY

The journey began with three directors from the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Slovenia, each drawn to the stories of Arnošt Goldflam. Each selected a tale from his book, and to connect them into a single cinematic experience, a linking narrative was later developed in France.

Visual unity was shaped by the concept design of Patricia Ortiz Martinez and Jean-Claude Rozec, giving the film a coherent and recognizable world. At the same time, each story was created independently – filmed in its own country, in its own language, and with its own creative team, including screenwriters, directors, cinematographers, production designers, animators, and voice actors.

The film was ultimately brought together in post-production, where a single editor, composer, sound designer, and colorist shaped it into a seamless whole. What began in four languages found its final voice in a unified synchronized version – completing a creative journey from one book, through four countries, and back to a shared core.

“I tried to create a unified, harmonious universe that connects four stories with their own characters and the vision of four directors who have their own aesthetic perception. This was challenging for me on the one hand, but also very inspiring, and musically, it brought a rich instrumental diversity that fuses the film into a seamless narrative.” Lucia Chuťková, the film music composer

HANDCRAFTED SETS AND PUPPETS IN STOP-MOTION ANIMATON

Tales from the Magic Garden stands out in contemporary cinema for its dedication to traditional puppet-based stop-motion techniques, bringing physical characters and handcrafted sets to life with a level of artistry rarely seen in modern feature films.

This meticulous process not only pays homage to the rich traditions of European puppet animation but also deepens the story’s emotional resonance, allowing viewers to feel the tangible presence of the characters – a quality that enhances the film’s themes of imagination, memory, and healing. By combining classic techniques with innovative storytelling, Tales from the Magic Garden offers audiences of all ages a unique visual and emotional experience, celebrating the craft of stop-motion as much as the enchanting tales it tells.

“Stop-motion brings an organic imperfection that makes characters feel human. Puppets, like us, have flaws—and that makes them relatable.” Leon Vidmar, director

POWER OF STORYTELLING

The film, rooted in elements of magical realism, is based on a literary work whose poetic strength and imagination already carry a deep emotional resonance. In moments of loss, stories become a gentle way to face grief, offering comfort and a sense of connection – not only with those who stand beside us, but also with the memories of those who are no longer here. Through imagination, silence is filled with meaning, and sorrow finds a language.

While created for children and families, the film never underestimates its audience. It speaks with equal depth and sensitivity to viewers of all generations, inviting both young and adult audiences to find their own reflections within the story. The film stands as a testament to the power of animation – a medium that allows us to face life’s challenges, seek comfort, and reconnect with one another in times when words alone are not enough.

“The melancholy of irretrievable loss resonates with both young and old alike. Goldflam offers healing hope by showing that even the most seemingly ordinary and insignificant objects contain fragments of memories – beautiful, magical moments or connections to loved ones. I’m grateful that the film is based on such exceptional literature.” Patrik Pašš, director

