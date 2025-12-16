16-12-2025

Films from FNE Partner Countries on Oscar 2026 Shortlists

    I Died in Irpin by Anastasiia Falileieva I Died in Irpin by Anastasiia Falileieva credit: MAUR film

    LOS ANGELES: Czech/Slovak/Ukrainian I Died in Irpin by Anastasiia Falileieva, and Danish/Czech Mr. Nobody against Putin by David Borenstein and Pasha Talankin were shortlisted for the 98th Academy Awards in the Animated Short Film and Documentary Feature Film categories.

    The shortlists were announced in 12 categories on 16 December 2025.

    Nominations for the 98th Academy Awards will be announced on 22 January and the 98th Oscars will be held on 15 March 2026.

    Films from FNE Partner Countries on Oscar 2026 Shortlists:

    Animated Short Film:
    I Died in Irpin (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine)
    Directed by Anastasiia Falileieva
    Produced by MAUR film, Artichoke
    Coproduced by Plastic Bag Films
    Supported by the Czech Audiovisual Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

    Documentary Feature Film:
    Mr. Nobody against Putin (Denmark, Czech Republic)
    Directed by David Borenstein, Pasha Talankin
    Produced by made in copenhagen
    Coproduced by PINK in association with BBC Storyville, DR, ZDF/ARTE
    Supported by the Danish Film Institute, Nordisk Film & TV Fond, FilmFyn, Fritt Ord, the Czech Film Fund, Hermod Lannungs Fond, NRK, SVT, RTS RadioTélévision Suisse, VPRO

    Click HERE to see all the 98th Oscars shortlists.

