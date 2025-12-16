LOS ANGELES: Czech/Slovak/Ukrainian I Died in Irpin by Anastasiia Falileieva, and Danish/Czech Mr. Nobody against Putin by David Borenstein and Pasha Talankin were shortlisted for the 98th Academy Awards in the Animated Short Film and Documentary Feature Film categories.

The shortlists were announced in 12 categories on 16 December 2025.

Nominations for the 98th Academy Awards will be announced on 22 January and the 98th Oscars will be held on 15 March 2026.

Films from FNE Partner Countries on Oscar 2026 Shortlists:

Animated Short Film:

I Died in Irpin (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine)

Directed by Anastasiia Falileieva

Produced by MAUR film, Artichoke

Coproduced by Plastic Bag Films

Supported by the Czech Audiovisual Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

Documentary Feature Film:

Mr. Nobody against Putin (Denmark, Czech Republic)

Directed by David Borenstein, Pasha Talankin

Produced by made in copenhagen

Coproduced by PINK in association with BBC Storyville, DR, ZDF/ARTE

Supported by the Danish Film Institute, Nordisk Film & TV Fond, FilmFyn, Fritt Ord, the Czech Film Fund, Hermod Lannungs Fond, NRK, SVT, RTS RadioTélévision Suisse, VPRO

Click HERE to see all the 98th Oscars shortlists.