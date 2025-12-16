The shortlists were announced in 12 categories on 16 December 2025.
Nominations for the 98th Academy Awards will be announced on 22 January and the 98th Oscars will be held on 15 March 2026.
Films from FNE Partner Countries on Oscar 2026 Shortlists:
Animated Short Film:
I Died in Irpin (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine)
Directed by Anastasiia Falileieva
Produced by MAUR film, Artichoke
Coproduced by Plastic Bag Films
Supported by the Czech Audiovisual Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund
Documentary Feature Film:
Mr. Nobody against Putin (Denmark, Czech Republic)
Directed by David Borenstein, Pasha Talankin
Produced by made in copenhagen
Coproduced by PINK in association with BBC Storyville, DR, ZDF/ARTE
Supported by the Danish Film Institute, Nordisk Film & TV Fond, FilmFyn, Fritt Ord, the Czech Film Fund, Hermod Lannungs Fond, NRK, SVT, RTS RadioTélévision Suisse, VPRO
