INVITATION: VENICE 2025: FNE FIPRESCI CRITICS' POLL

During the Venice Festival critics will be able to rate any feature length films screening in the Main Competition, Orizzonti and Critics Week (1 to 5 stars). The results will be published each day during the festival on www.filmneweurope.com .

Invitation for all FIPRESCI and SNCCI Members attending the Venice Film Festival 2025

This is not a jury. You rate only the films that you see.*

You are kindly invited to participate.

We have three options for subscriptions:

Attending the festival for the FIRST five days: 28 August - 1 September Attending the festival for the LAST five days: 2 September – 7 September Attending the whole festival : 28 August - 7 September

Please send an email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. indicating your choice of dates.

*The poll will be limited to 20 critics, members of FIPRESCI and SNCCI, selected on a first come-first serve basis.

PLEASE NOTE: Critics participating in any of the official festival juries are excluded from the poll.