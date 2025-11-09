09-11-2025

FNE at FilmFestival Cottbus 2025: Prize Winners

    COTTBUS: Ivona Juka’s Beautiful Evening, Beautiful Day won the main award in the Feature Film Competition of the 35th FilmFestival Cottbus (FFC, 4 - 9 November 2025). This coproduction between Croatia, Canada, Poland, Cyprus, and Bosnia and Herzegovina also won the Award for an Outstanding Individual Performance, and the Audience Award.

    In the same section, Goran Stanković was awarded best director for Our Father, a coproduction between Serbia, Italy, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

    Polish production People & Things by Damian Kosowski won the Short Film Competition, while the Slovak/Czech Promise, I’ll Be Fine by Katarína Gramatová won the U18 Youth Film Competition, as well as the prize for best debut.

    With 138 films from 41 countries, one of the most important festivals dedicated to Central and Eastern European cinema once again presented exceptional filmmaking, social relevance, and exciting new discoveries.

    The industry part of the festival, coco - connecting cottbus east-west co-production market, was held 5 – 7 November 2025.

    “We’ve had a fantastic festival week with a wonderfully diverse film selection, inspiring conversations, lively discussions, well-filled cinemas, and a warm, vibrant festival atmosphere. By the end of the 35th edition, around 17,500 visitors will have attended the screenings and events of this year’s FilmFestival Cottbus”, Managing Director Andreas Stein said in a statement.

    PRIZE WINNERS:

    Feature Film Competition:

    Main Prize for Best Feature Film:
    Beautiful Evening, Beautiful Day / Lijep avečer, lijep dan (Croatia, Canada, Poland, Cyprus, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
    Directed by Ivona Juka 
    Produced by 4film
    Coproduced by Quiet Revolution, ORKACaretta Films, DEPO Production
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Creative Europe - MEDIA, the Adris Foundation, Telefilm Canada, the Ontario Creates programme, the Cyprus Ministry of Education, Culture, Sport and Youth through its Cinema Advisory Committee, and Sarajevo and Tuzla Canton Film Funds

    Special Prize for Best Director:
    Goran Stanković for Our Father / Oče naš (Serbia, Italy, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
    Produced by This and That Productions
    Coproduced by Nightswim, PomPom FilmDream Factory, Kino, Novi FilmCineplanet
    Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of Italy, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Film Centre of Montenegro, the North Macedonia Film AgencyFilm Fund Sarajevo, Creative Europe - MEDIA, the RE-ACT Fund

    Award for an Outstanding Individual Performance:
    Emir Hadžihafizbegović in Beautiful Evening, Beautiful Day / Lijep avečer, lijep dan (Croatia, Canada, Poland, Cyprus, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
    Directed by Ivona Juka 

    Short Film Competition:

    Main Prize:
    People & Things / Ludzie i rzeczy (Poland)
    Directed by Damian Kosowski

    Special Prize:
    Love Is in the Air / Dragostea e in aer (Romania)
    Directed by Claudiu Mitcu

    U18 Youth Film Competition:

    Main Prize:
    Promise, I’ll Be Fine / Nahoře nebe, v dolině já (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Katarína Gramatová
    Produced by Dryeye Film
    Coproduced by Nochi Film, RTVS
    Supported by the Czech Audiovisual Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Košice Region / Terra Incognita

    DIALOGUE Award for Intercultural Understanding:
    How Come It’s All Green Out There? / Kako je ovde tako zeleno? (Serbia, Croatia, Bulgaria)
    Directed by Nikola Ležaić
    Produced by Qče 
    Coproduced by Nukleus Film, PremierStudioForgrade Studio
    Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Bulgarian National Film Center

    Prize for Best Debut:
    Promise, I’ll Be Fine / Nahoře nebe, v dolině já (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Katarína Gramatová

    FIPRESCI Award:
    Wrooklyn Zoo (Poland)
    Directed by Krzysztof Skonieczcny
    Produced by głęboki OFFZQ EntertainmentR.U. Robot Studios
    Coproduced by Canal+ PolskaJuiceDolnośląskie Centrum Filmowe
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Lower Silesian Film Fund

    Award of the Ecumenical Jury:
    Mayflies / Pipas (Hungary)
    Directed by Emília Goldberg
    Produced by KMH Film

    Honorable Mention by the Ecumenical Jury:
    Ida Who Sang So Badly Even the Dead Rose Up and Joined Her in Song / Ida, ki je pela tako grdo, da so še mrtvi vstali od mrtvih in zapeli z njo (Slovenia, Croatia)
    Directed by Ester Ivakič
    Produced by Temporama
    Coproduced by RTV SlovenijaGustav FilmFilm FactoryDinaridi Film
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, with technical support provided by FS Viba

    Audience Award:
    Beautiful Evening, Beautiful Day / Lijep avečer, lijep dan (Croatia, Canada, Poland, Cyprus, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
    Directed by Ivona Juka 

    MIOB in Shorts Award:
    Land der Berge (Austria, Germany)
    Directed by Olga Kosanović

    PICKASTORY – Audience Logline Award:
    Branko Tomović

    Promotional Award of the Foundation for the Sorbian People:
    Roman Pernack

