FNE at Connecting Cottbus 2025: Award Winners Announced

The Inspector’s Debt by Teodora Markova

COTTBUS: The 27th edition of connecting cottbus ( coco ) revealed this year’s winners in its cocoPITCH and cocoWIP sections.

In cocoPITCH, The Inspector’s Debt by Teodora Markova (Bulgaria) triumphed twice, taking both the 1,500 EUR Audience Award, and the Avanpost Award (15,000 EUR in-kind postproduction).

Astana Internet Stars (Kazakhstan) by Assel Aushakimova received the HAVC Project Development Award (5,000 EUR), while Attention Whores (Czech Republic) by Alica Bednáriková earned the Producers Network Award for Cannes 2026.

The new Phont Dynamic Subtitling Award went to Darya Zhuk’s Exactly What It Seems (Estonia, USA), and three projects (Astana Internet Stars, Attention Whores, and Saros) received MIDPOINT script consultancies.

In cocoWIP, the top D-Facto Motion Award (35,000 EUR in-kind services) went to Nikola Ljuca’s Is the Sky Blue? (Serbia), while Tonia Mishiali’s The Lion at My Back (Cyprus) received the Studio Beep Sound Postproduction Award (6,000 EUR).

This year’s winners once again showcased coco’s commitment to bold, socially resonant European cinema.

COCO AWARD WINNERS 2025:

cocoPITCH:

Audience Award:

The Inspector’s Debt (Bulgaria, Latvia)

Directed by Teodora Markova

Produced by Mirrormind

Supported by Bulgarian National Film Center, the Latvian National Film Centre

AvanpostAvanpost Award:

The Inspector’s Debt (Bulgaria, Latvia)

Directed by Teodora Markova

HAVCHAVC Project Development Award:

Astana Internet Stars (Kazakhstan)

Directed by Assel Aushakimova

Produced by 24 FPS

Producers Network Award:

Attention Whores (Czech Republic)

Directed by Alica Bednáriková

Produced by nutprodukce

Supported by Creative Europe - MEDIA

Phont Dynamic Subtitling Award:

Exactly What It Seems (Estonia, Poland, USA, the Netherlands)

Directed by Darya Zhuk

Produced by Allfilm, Apple Film, TurnstyleTV

Supported by Das Film, Hubert Bals Fund, Estonian Film Institute, NFF+HBF: Co-Production Scheme, Polish Film Institute

MIDPOINT Consulting Awards (script consultancy):

Astana Internet Stars (Kazakhstan)

Directed by Assel Aushakimova

Attention Whores (Czech Republic)

Directed by Alica Bednáriková

Saros (Turkey)

Directed by Ozan Yoleri

Produced by Monday Films, Vigo Film

cocoWIP Awards:

D-Facto Motion WIP Award:

Is the Sky Blue? (Serbia)

Directed by Nikola Ljuca

Produced by Biberche Productions

Studio Beep Sound Postproduction Award:

The Lion at My Back (Cyprus)

Directed by Tonia Mishiali

Produced by Bark Like A Cat Films