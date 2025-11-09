09-11-2025

FNE at Connecting Cottbus 2025: Award Winners Announced

By
    The Inspector’s Debt by Teodora Markova The Inspector’s Debt by Teodora Markova credit: Mirrormind

    COTTBUS: The 27th edition of connecting cottbus (coco) revealed this year’s winners in its cocoPITCH and cocoWIP sections.

    In cocoPITCH, The Inspector’s Debt by Teodora Markova (Bulgaria) triumphed twice, taking both the 1,500 EUR Audience Award, and the Avanpost Award (15,000 EUR in-kind postproduction).

    Astana Internet Stars (Kazakhstan) by Assel Aushakimova received the HAVC Project Development Award (5,000 EUR), while Attention Whores (Czech Republic) by Alica Bednáriková earned the Producers Network Award for Cannes 2026.

    The new Phont Dynamic Subtitling Award went to Darya Zhuk’s Exactly What It Seems (Estonia, USA), and three projects (Astana Internet Stars, Attention Whores, and Saros) received MIDPOINT script consultancies.

    In cocoWIP, the top D-Facto Motion Award (35,000 EUR in-kind services) went to Nikola Ljuca’s Is the Sky Blue? (Serbia), while Tonia Mishiali’s The Lion at My Back (Cyprus) received the Studio Beep Sound Postproduction Award (6,000 EUR).

    This year’s winners once again showcased coco’s commitment to bold, socially resonant European cinema.

    COCO AWARD WINNERS 2025:

    cocoPITCH:

    Audience Award:
    The Inspector’s Debt (Bulgaria, Latvia)
    Directed by Teodora Markova
    Produced by Mirrormind
    Supported by Bulgarian National Film Center, the Latvian National Film Centre

    AvanpostAvanpost Award:
    The Inspector’s Debt (Bulgaria, Latvia)
    Directed by Teodora Markova

    HAVCHAVC Project Development Award:
    Astana Internet Stars (Kazakhstan)
    Directed by Assel Aushakimova
    Produced by 24 FPS

    Producers Network Award:
    Attention Whores (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Alica Bednáriková
    Produced by nutprodukce
    Supported by Creative Europe - MEDIA

    Phont Dynamic Subtitling Award:
    Exactly What It Seems (Estonia, Poland, USA, the Netherlands)
    Directed by Darya Zhuk
    Produced by Allfilm, Apple Film, TurnstyleTV
    Supported by Das Film, Hubert Bals Fund, Estonian Film Institute, NFF+HBF: Co-Production Scheme, Polish Film Institute

    MIDPOINT Consulting Awards (script consultancy):

    Astana Internet Stars (Kazakhstan)
    Directed by Assel Aushakimova

    Attention Whores (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Alica Bednáriková

    Saros (Turkey)
    Directed by Ozan Yoleri
    Produced by Monday Films, Vigo Film

    cocoWIP Awards:

    D-Facto Motion WIP Award:
    Is the Sky Blue? (Serbia)
    Directed by Nikola Ljuca
    Produced by Biberche Productions

    Studio Beep Sound Postproduction Award:
    The Lion at My Back (Cyprus)
    Directed by Tonia Mishiali
    Produced by Bark Like A Cat Films

    Published in Region

    Latest from Katarzyna Grynienko

    More in this category:« FNE at Connecting Cottbus 2025: cocoPITCH Projects – Part One