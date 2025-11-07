FNE at Connecting Cottbus 2025: cocoWIP Projects Part 2

COTTBUS: The Cypriot majority coproduction The Lion at My Back by Tonia Mishiali and the Czech The Champions by Bohdan Karásek are among the WIP projects showcased at the 27th coco - connecting cottbus (5 – 7 November 2025).

The Champion is a romantic drama from the Czech Republic, exploring love, regret, and the fleeting nature of connection through the quiet reunion of two former lovers. Written and directed by Bohdan Karásek, the film follows Monika (35) and Petr (44), ex-spouses who meet again after years apart. Over the course of a single day, they revisit the choices that once bound and separated them, tracing a map of what was, what is, and what might still be. With a delicate, naturalistic approach and emotionally rich dialogue, The Champion continues Karásek’s exploration of human vulnerability and intimacy that defined his award-winning debut Karel, Me and You.

After studying at the Film School Zlín and the Department of Screenwriting and Dramaturgy at FAMU, Bohdan Karásek gained recognition for his micro-budget features that blend realism and poetic sincerity. His debut Karel, Me and You (Karlovy Vary 2019) earned the ARAS Prize, the Innogy Award for Discovery of the Year, and a Czech Lion nomination for Best Screenplay.

Produced by Ondřej Lukeš of Beginner’s Mind (Czech Republic), a company dedicated to author-driven films with strong international potential, The Champion joins a slate that includes Urban Disobedience Toolkit and The Other Side of Summer.

With a total budget of 370,000 EUR and a 15,000 EUR gap, the film seeks VFX, festival, and sales partners, as well as distributors and postproduction financing support.

Producer:

Beginner’s Mind (Czech Republic)

Ondřej Lukeš: +420 733 285 088

Credits:

Director & Scripwriter: Bohdan Karásek

The Lion at My Back is a moving drama from Cyprus, Luxembourg, and Greece, exploring migration, motherhood, and survival through an unexpected bond between two women on society’s margins. Written by Tonia Mishiali, Dianne Jones, and Simona Nobile, and directed by Mishiali, the film follows Mariama, a teenage Senegalese asylum seeker released from a shelter for unaccompanied minors, who crosses paths with Stella, a Cypriot recovering addict trying to rebuild her life. As they navigate a world that has failed them both, their unlikely friendship evolves into a mother-daughter connection that redefines love, resilience, and belonging.

A member of the European Film Academy and a Berlinale Talents alumna, Tonia Mishiali is known for her bold, empathetic storytelling. Her debut Pause (Karlovy Vary 2018, connecting cottbus 2015) received the FIPRESCI Award in Thessaloniki. Her short films Daphne (Clermont-Ferrand 2022) and I Don’t Like the Wind, I Like the Sun (Atlanta, Tirana) further established her distinctive voice blending realism with emotional intimacy.

Produced by Tonia Mishiali of Bark Like A Cat Films (Cyprus) with coproducers Katarzyna Ozga, Nicolas Steil, Marinos Charalambous, and Vladimir Subotic, alongside Iris Productions and Avaton Films, The Lion at My Back continues Bark Like A Cat’s focus on socially engaged stories with strong female leads and international reach.

With a total budget of 1,207,200 EUR and a 95,000 EUR funding gap, the production seeks gap financing and postproduction partners (sound mix, music composition, VFX, titles, credits), as well as sales, distributors, and festival support.

Producer:

Bark Like A Cat Films (Cyprus)

Tonia Mishiali: +357 99 69 83 77

Credits:

Director: Tonia Mishiali

Scriptwriters: Tonia Mishiali, Dianne Jones, Simona Nobile