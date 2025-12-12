12-12-2025

Films from FNE Partner Countries Selected for Sundance Film Festival 2026

    To Hold a Mountain by Biljane Tutorov and Petra Glomazića To Hold a Mountain by Biljane Tutorov and Petra Glomazića source: Film Centre of Montenegro

    PARK CITY: Several feature films and documentaries produced or coproduced by FNE partner countries have been selected for the upcoming Sundance Film Festival 2026.

    Cypriot majority coproduction Hold onto Me by Myrsini Aristidou, Lithuanian majority coproduction How to Divorce During the War by Andrius Blaževičius, and Macedonian and Slovenian minority coproduction Shame and Mone  by Visar Morina were selected for the World Cinema Dramatic Competition.

    In the World Cinema Documentary Competition there are two productions coming from FNE partner countries: Closure (Poland) by Michał Marczak, and To Hold a Mountain / Planina (Serbia, France, Belgium, Montenegro, Slovenia, Croatia) by Biljana Tutorov and Petar Glomazić.

    The most important film festival for documentary films, founded by late Robert Redford, will be held in 2026 from 22 January to 1 February. In 2027 it will make a historic move to Boulder, Colorado.

    Films from FNE Partner Countries Selected for the Sundance Film Festival 2026:

    World Cinema Dramatic Competition:

    Hold onto Me (Cyprus, Denmark, Greece)
    Directed by Myrsini Aristidou
    Produced by One Six One Films, Filmblades 
    Coproduced by Fredo Pictures, Graal S.A
    Supported by the Cyprus Deputy Ministry of Culture, ERT (Greek TV Channel), the Danish Film Institute, the Greek Film Center, the Black Family Grant of NYU Tisch School of the Arts, Pleasant Bay Pictures, the Sam Spiegel International Film Lab - Emerging Filmmaker Award, Mango Productions

    How to Divorce During the War (Lithuania, Luxembourg, Ireland, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Andrius Blaževičius
    Produced by M-Films
    Corroduced by Red Lion, Feline Films, Bionaut

    Shame and Money (Germany, Kosovo, Slovenia, Albania, North Macedonia, Belgium)
    Directed by Visar Morina
    Produced by Schuldenberg Films
    Coproduced by Vicky Bane, Eagle Eye Film, Vertigo Ljubljana, On Film Production, List Production, Quetzalcoatl
    Supported by Eurimages, BKM, Film – und Medienstiftung NRW, DFFF, QKK, the North Macedonia Film Agency, the National Center of Cinematography Albania, the Slovenian Film Centre, Tax Shelter Belgium

    World Cinema Documentary Competition:

    Closure (Poland)
    Directed by Michał Marczak
    Produced by Braidmade Films
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    To Hold a Mountain / Planina (Serbia, France, Belgium, Montenegro, Slovenia, Croatia)
    Directed by Biljana Tutorov and Petar Glomazić 
    Produced by Wake Up Films
    Coproduced by Les Films de l'œil sauvage, Stenola Productions, Ardor Films, Kinematograf, Cvinger Film
    Associateproducer: Cut-Up d.o.o jj
    Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Film Centre of Montenegro, CNC France - Cinéma du Monde, the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, PACA Fund of the Southern France Region, RTV Slovenia, Tax Shelter Belgium, InMaat Foundation, Doc Society Climate Story Fund, Uniqua See Future Foundation, Catapult Film Fund, Chicken & Egg Films, Diane Weyermann fellowship, IDA Enterprise Grant, the Council of Europe, Eurimages

