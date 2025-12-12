Films from FNE Partner Countries Selected for Sundance Film Festival 2026

Cypriot majority coproduction Hold onto Me by Myrsini Aristidou, Lithuanian majority coproduction How to Divorce During the War by Andrius Blaževičius, and Macedonian and Slovenian minority coproduction Shame and Mone by Visar Morina were selected for the World Cinema Dramatic Competition.
In the World Cinema Documentary Competition there are two productions coming from FNE partner countries: Closure (Poland) by Michał Marczak, and To Hold a Mountain / Planina (Serbia, France, Belgium, Montenegro, Slovenia, Croatia) by Biljana Tutorov and Petar Glomazić.
The most important film festival for documentary films, founded by late Robert Redford, will be held in 2026 from 22 January to 1 February. In 2027 it will make a historic move to Boulder, Colorado.
Films from FNE Partner Countries Selected for the Sundance Film Festival 2026:
World Cinema Dramatic Competition:
Hold onto Me (Cyprus, Denmark, Greece)
Directed by Myrsini Aristidou
Produced by One Six One Films, Filmblades
Coproduced by Fredo Pictures, Graal S.A
Supported by the Cyprus Deputy Ministry of Culture, ERT (Greek TV Channel), the Danish Film Institute, the Greek Film Center, the Black Family Grant of NYU Tisch School of the Arts, Pleasant Bay Pictures, the Sam Spiegel International Film Lab - Emerging Filmmaker Award, Mango Productions
How to Divorce During the War (Lithuania, Luxembourg, Ireland, Czech Republic)
Directed by Andrius Blaževičius
Produced by M-Films
Corroduced by Red Lion, Feline Films, Bionaut
Shame and Money (Germany, Kosovo, Slovenia, Albania, North Macedonia, Belgium)
Directed by Visar Morina
Produced by Schuldenberg Films
Coproduced by Vicky Bane, Eagle Eye Film, Vertigo Ljubljana, On Film Production, List Production, Quetzalcoatl
Supported by Eurimages, BKM, Film – und Medienstiftung NRW, DFFF, QKK, the North Macedonia Film Agency, the National Center of Cinematography Albania, the Slovenian Film Centre, Tax Shelter Belgium
World Cinema Documentary Competition:
Closure (Poland)
Directed by Michał Marczak
Produced by Braidmade Films
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
To Hold a Mountain / Planina (Serbia, France, Belgium, Montenegro, Slovenia, Croatia)
Directed by Biljana Tutorov and Petar Glomazić
Produced by Wake Up Films
Coproduced by Les Films de l'œil sauvage, Stenola Productions, Ardor Films, Kinematograf, Cvinger Film
Associateproducer: Cut-Up d.o.o jj
Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Film Centre of Montenegro, CNC France - Cinéma du Monde, the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, PACA Fund of the Southern France Region, RTV Slovenia, Tax Shelter Belgium, InMaat Foundation, Doc Society Climate Story Fund, Uniqua See Future Foundation, Catapult Film Fund, Chicken & Egg Films, Diane Weyermann fellowship, IDA Enterprise Grant, the Council of Europe, Eurimages
