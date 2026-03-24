New Projects from FNE Partner Countries Receive Eurimages Co-production Support

In all, 32 feature films, including two documentaries and one animated film received a total amount of 9,835,000 EUR.
The decisions were announced on 24 March 2026.
Projects from FNE Partner Countries Receiving Eurimages Co-production Support:
A Few Miles South (Ireland, Belgium, Poland) 270,000 EUR
Directed by Ben Pearce
A Thousand Days, A Thousand Nights (Greece, Luxembourg, Cyprus) 254,000 EUR
Directed by Syllas Tzoumerkas
Blue Sweater with a Yellow Hole (Ukraine, France, Luxembourg, Czech Republic) Documentary 396,000 EUR
Directed by Tetiana Khodakivska
Deconstruction (Bulgaria, Italy) 207,000 EUR
Directed by Pavel G. Vesnakov
Happy Days (the Netherlands, Belgium, Poland) 345,000 EUR
Directed by Floor van der Meulen
If Love Should Die (Ireland, France, Spain, Poland) 500,000 EUR
Directed by Mia Hansen-Love
Import (Canada, France, Serbia) 150,000 EUR
Directed by Paul Shkordoff
Inbetween Worlds (Czech Republic, Slovakia, France) 290,000 EUR
Directed by Diana Cam Van Nguyen
La Manche (Poland, France, Germany) 300,000 EUR
Directed by Damian Kocur
Little Mary, Always a Virgin (Poland, France) 300,000 EUR
Directed by Anna Jadowska
Milch Cow (Croatia, Slovenia, Belgium) 150,000 EUR
Directed by Miroslav Sikavica
Santo Subito (France, Italy, Poland) 500,000 EUR
Directed by Bertrand Bonello
Silverwhite (Estonia, Finland, Sweden, Latvia) 250,000 EUR
Directed by Martti Helde
Tales of the Golden Age 3 (Romania, Poland, Bulgaria, Republic of Moldova) 450,000 EUR
Directed by Cristian Mungiu, Ioana Maria Uricaru
The Shame of the Borbély Family (Austria, Hungary) 320,000 EUR
Directed by Kálmán Nagy
The Uninvited Guest (Germany, Latvia) 200,000 EUR
Directed by Julia Drache
The Worker (Germany, Belgium, Bulgaria) 370,000 EUR
Directed by Eliza Petkova
Wake (Greece, Cyprus, Serbia) 180,000 EUR
Directed by Thelyia Petraki
Click HERE to see all the projects that received co-production support.