24-03-2026

New Projects from FNE Partner Countries Receive Eurimages Co-production Support

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    STRASBOURG:  Eighteen projects produced or coproduced by FNE partner countries received Eurimages co-production support in the first batch of 2026.

    In all, 32 feature films, including two documentaries and one animated film received a total amount of 9,835,000 EUR.

    The decisions were announced on 24 March 2026.

    Projects from FNE Partner Countries Receiving Eurimages Co-production Support:

    A Few Miles South (Ireland, Belgium, Poland)  270,000 EUR
    Directed by Ben Pearce

    A Thousand Days, A Thousand Nights (Greece, Luxembourg, Cyprus)  254,000 EUR
    Directed by Syllas Tzoumerkas

    Blue Sweater with a Yellow Hole (Ukraine, France, Luxembourg, Czech Republic) Documentary  396,000 EUR
    Directed by Tetiana Khodakivska

    Deconstruction (Bulgaria, Italy)  207,000 EUR
    Directed by Pavel G. Vesnakov

    Happy Days (the Netherlands, Belgium, Poland)  345,000 EUR
    Directed by Floor van der Meulen

    If Love Should Die (Ireland, France, Spain, Poland)  500,000 EUR
    Directed by Mia Hansen-Love

    Import (Canada, France, Serbia)  150,000 EUR
    Directed by Paul Shkordoff

    Inbetween Worlds (Czech Republic, Slovakia, France)  290,000 EUR
    Directed by Diana Cam Van Nguyen

    La Manche (Poland, France, Germany)  300,000 EUR
    Directed by Damian Kocur

    Little Mary, Always a Virgin (Poland, France)  300,000 EUR
    Directed by Anna Jadowska

    Milch Cow (Croatia, Slovenia, Belgium)  150,000 EUR
    Directed by Miroslav Sikavica

    Santo Subito (France, Italy, Poland)  500,000 EUR
    Directed by Bertrand Bonello

    Silverwhite (Estonia, Finland, Sweden, Latvia)  250,000 EUR
    Directed by Martti Helde

    Tales of the Golden Age 3 (Romania, Poland, Bulgaria, Republic of Moldova)  450,000 EUR
    Directed by Cristian Mungiu, Ioana Maria Uricaru

    The Shame of the Borbély Family (Austria, Hungary)  320,000 EUR
    Directed by Kálmán Nagy

    The Uninvited Guest (Germany, Latvia)  200,000 EUR
    Directed by Julia Drache

    The Worker (Germany, Belgium, Bulgaria)  370,000 EUR
    Directed by Eliza Petkova

    Wake (Greece, Cyprus, Serbia)  180,000 EUR
    Directed by Thelyia Petraki

    Click HERE to see all the projects that received co-production support.

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