New Projects from FNE Partner Countries Receive Eurimages Co-production Support

STRASBOURG: Eighteen projects produced or coproduced by FNE partner countries received Eurimages co-production support in the first batch of 2026.

In all, 32 feature films, including two documentaries and one animated film received a total amount of 9,835,000 EUR.

The decisions were announced on 24 March 2026.

Projects from FNE Partner Countries Receiving Eurimages Co-production Support:

A Few Miles South (Ireland, Belgium, Poland) 270,000 EUR

Directed by Ben Pearce

A Thousand Days, A Thousand Nights (Greece, Luxembourg, Cyprus) 254,000 EUR

Directed by Syllas Tzoumerkas

Blue Sweater with a Yellow Hole (Ukraine, France, Luxembourg, Czech Republic) Documentary 396,000 EUR

Directed by Tetiana Khodakivska

Deconstruction (Bulgaria, Italy) 207,000 EUR

Directed by Pavel G. Vesnakov

Happy Days (the Netherlands, Belgium, Poland) 345,000 EUR

Directed by Floor van der Meulen

If Love Should Die (Ireland, France, Spain, Poland) 500,000 EUR

Directed by Mia Hansen-Love

Import (Canada, France, Serbia) 150,000 EUR

Directed by Paul Shkordoff

Inbetween Worlds (Czech Republic, Slovakia, France) 290,000 EUR

Directed by Diana Cam Van Nguyen

La Manche (Poland, France, Germany) 300,000 EUR

Directed by Damian Kocur

Little Mary, Always a Virgin (Poland, France) 300,000 EUR

Directed by Anna Jadowska

Milch Cow (Croatia, Slovenia, Belgium) 150,000 EUR

Directed by Miroslav Sikavica

Santo Subito (France, Italy, Poland) 500,000 EUR

Directed by Bertrand Bonello

Silverwhite (Estonia, Finland, Sweden, Latvia) 250,000 EUR

Directed by Martti Helde

Tales of the Golden Age 3 (Romania, Poland, Bulgaria, Republic of Moldova) 450,000 EUR

Directed by Cristian Mungiu, Ioana Maria Uricaru

The Shame of the Borbély Family (Austria, Hungary) 320,000 EUR

Directed by Kálmán Nagy

The Uninvited Guest (Germany, Latvia) 200,000 EUR

Directed by Julia Drache

The Worker (Germany, Belgium, Bulgaria) 370,000 EUR

Directed by Eliza Petkova

Wake (Greece, Cyprus, Serbia) 180,000 EUR

Directed by Thelyia Petraki

Click HERE to see all the projects that received co-production support.