The 23rd CICAE Arthouse Cinema Training Closes Largest Edition to Date: A Look Back

BERLIN: Seven days of learning, growing, and fostering connection across the (arthouse) world: At the 23rd Arthouse Cinema Training ( ACT ) in Berlin, exhibitors came together for global collaboration and exchange from 24 to 30 August 2026.

It was the largest edition to date, with 58 participants from 25 countries and four continents, and 30 trainers from a dozen countries. For the first time, the 2026 edition of the training opened with an intercultural workshop.

Each year, CICAE (cicae.org)’s renowned initiative gathers arthouse professionals and industry experts from across the globe for a seven-day intensive programme of talks, panels and interactive workshops surrounding arthouse cinema exhibition.

The ACT is the arthouse world’s most important initiative for capacity building, knowledge transfer, fostering international connection and promoting intercultural exchange within the industry and beyond. In the past, many of the Training’s 1000 alumni have moved on to take leading roles across the international audiovisual ecosystem.

In times, where populism, misinformation, and violence are on the rise in many parts of the world, the Arthouse Cinema Training takes a stand for global cooperation and dialogue. It empowers participants and collaborators to fight for the freedom of expression and a vibrant exchange of ideas across boundaries and continents.

The Training offers numerous networking opportunities throughout the week and beyond. Moreover, it features talks on industry topics such as business planning, programming and audience development, A.I. and data, sustainability and green cinema, belonging and inclusion, marketing, young audiences and eventisation. During the Training, participants also got together in workshop groups to develop a concept for an independent cinema aided and accompanied by experienced experts from across the world.

A Programme Overview:

Day 1: A warm welcome to the Arthouse Cinema Training 2025

Participants from all over the world were welcomed by the CICAE Team with a short walking tour in Berlin, in the middle of a beautiful sunny day.

The official kick-off took place at Data Space, where all participants gathered and received their accreditations and tote bags. On this occasion, the CICAE welcomed all the participants and presented the complete programme, the trainers, and the "Build Your Cinema" Workshop led by our tutors Marlena Gabryszewska (Poland), Alicia Kozma (USA), Philibert Aimé Mbabazi Sharangabo (Rwanda), Lela Meadow-Conner (USA), Javier Pachón (Spain), Petra Rockenfeller (Germany), and Raymond Walravens (the Netherlands).

For the first time, the 2026 edition of the training opened with an intercultural workshop. As participants came from different countries and would spend the entire week working together in an international and intercultural setting, the workshop created a space to get to know one another, exchange perspectives, and build connections from the very beginning. Just as arthouse cinema brings people together across borders and cultures, the workshop aimed to create a shared starting point for the participants and foster the sense of community that would accompany them throughout the training.

In the evening, an opening cocktail sponsored by MUBI took place, where the participants had the opportunity to share and exchange experiences and begin to establish professional networks to be strengthened throughout the week.

Day 2: The second day of training was all about the core structures of a cinema:

Lucie Morvan (Yorck Kinogruppe, Germany) : "Practical Tools for Cinema Leaders" Raymond Walravens (Rialto Cinema, the Netherlands): “Structuring Your Business Plan” Bernd Zickert and Franziska Strebl (Comscore, Germany): "STATE OF THE ARThouse — From Data to Programming" Michele Crocchiola (Fondazione Culturale Stensen/FICE, Italy): "Building a Strong Cinema Identity" Ricardo Ancona (Yorck Kinogruppe, Germany), Alex Maxwell (United Kingdom), Javier Pachón (CineCiutat/PROMIO, Spain): "Panel: AI in Practice: New Possibilities for Arthouse Cinema" Javier Pachón (CineCiutat/PROMIO, Spain): "Partnerships & Foundraising"

Our special thanks also go to Rentrak for sponsoring the lunch and sharing their unique insights into the sector.

The day closed with drinks and a screening of the latest Panorama Audience Award at Berlinale, Prosecution (Faraz Shariat, 2025) at the independent Il Kino theatre.

Day 3: The third day was all about audiences and curation, with talks by:

Marlena Gabryszewska (Stowarzyszenie Kin Studyjnych, Poland): "Audience Development Workshop for Cinemas: Expanding Reach, Deepening Engagement" Petra Rockenfeller (Lichtburg Filmpalast, Germany): “Your Future: Children And Youth Cinema” Gérald Duchaussoy (Cannes Classics/Institut Lumière, France): “Repertory and classics programming” Julian Ross (Eye Film Museum, Netherlands): "Programing Asian Cinema"

In the evening, the group attented an exclusive screening of the latest Queer Palm from Cannes, Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma (Jane Schoenbrun, 2026) at the Delphi LUX theatre, organised by the training's partner MUBI.

Day 4: The forth day was dedicated to marketing and space with the following sessions:

Daniel Sibbers (Yorck Kinogruppe, Berlin): "Cinema as a Brand", followed by a Cinema Tour through the Kino International Katherine Bradshaw (MUBI, United Kingdom): "The Art of Crafting a Positioning Deck" Jean-Marc Lalo (Atelier d'Architecture Lalo, Paris): “Optimise Your Cinema Space” Philibert Aimé Mbabazi Sharangabo (Cine Mayaka, Kigali, Rwanda): "Case Study: Cine Mayaka"

Day 5: "Gathering Inspiration" was the motto of the fifth day, with visits of two cinemas:

Mel Lippmann and Can Songu (SİNEMA TRANSTOPIA, Germany): Cinema as a Transnational Space of Social Discourse, Exchange, and Solidarity Stefan Aue, Milena Gregor, Markus Ruff (Arsenal Filminstitut, Germany): ”Inside Arsenal Filminstitut" Julien Razafindranaly (Films Boutique, Germany): "International Distribution of Arthouse Films" Madeleine Probst (Watershed Arts Trust, United Kingdom): "Where Curation, Culture and Communities Meet – Watershed: A Case Study"

Day 6: This day focuses on diversity, inclusion and sustainability:

Alicia Kozma (Indiana University Cinema/Art House Convergence, USA): "Cultivating Belonging and Inclusion in Community Arts Organizations" Peggy Johnson (Loft Cinema/Loft Film Fest, USA): "Case Study: The Loft Cinema" Melanie Hoyes (British Film Institute, United Kingdom): "No Access, No Inclusion! Creating Inclusive Spaces and Experiences at the Cinema" Claire Scordel (CICAE): "European Arthouse Cinema Day: Ideas, Inspiration & Resources for 22 November" Birgit Heidsiek (FFA German Film Found, Germany) and Laila Lala (Greenigma, Germany): "Fade to Green – Sustainability in Art House"

Day 7: On Sunday, our ten groups, pitched their “Build Your Cinema” projects in front of the whole group of participants, tutors, and invited observers.

The projects presented were:

INTERMISSION, Johannesburg, South Africa Kino Sõprus (https://kinosoprus.ee/) Tallinn, Estonia Leith CineHub, Leith, Scotland Garden Oaks,Houston, USA Cinema Pasaka, Vilnius, Lithuania Rustaveli Cinema, Tbilisi, Georgia Cinema Mezzanotte, Trento, Italy WAVES KinoHub,Frankfurt am Main, Germany carbon arc cinema, Halifax, Canada Filmoteka Naglis, Palanga, Lithuania

Network Talk - The Politics of Arthouse: While the tutors gathered to discuss and compile their feedback for the ten groups, CICAE President Dr. Christian Bräuer and Arthouse Convergence Executive Director Lela Meadow-Conner spoke about the politics of arthouse and the strength that comes from standing together. In times of political uncertainty, organisations like CICAE and Arthouse Convergence can only be as strong as the support of their members. Their takeaway: Be politically active, be politically aware, unite, support one another, and take every opportunity to become stronger together.

The Big Finale: After carefully reviewing all presentations, the tutors provided detailed feedback to each group, highlighting their strengths and offering valuable insights for their future projects. The Training concluded with the awarding of certificates and a farewell barbecue.

Seven days in Berlin, countless discoveries, new friendships and a stronger arthouse community! The Training came to a joyful close with a BBQ on the terrace of Data Space, celebrating a week of inspiring encounters, shared experiences and connections made across borders. Participants leave not only with new knowledge and ideas, but also with friends and colleagues from all over the world — and as part of an active alumni network of more than 1,000 industry professionals worldwide.

The next alumni meeting will take place in February 2027 during the Berlin International Film Festival.

The Arthouse Cinema Training was made possible through the generous support, vision, and initiative of our funders: Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, The Berlin Senate Chancellery, FFA, CNC, and our partners MUBI and Rentrak.

Click HERE for the press release.