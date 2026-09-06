FNE at Venice 2026: See How the FIPRESCI Critics Rate the Films So Far

Click HERE to see how the critics rate the official Venice 2026 programme so far.
FNE at Venice 2026: See How the FIPRESCI Critics Rate the Films So FarBy FNE Staff
VENICE: FNE has teamed up with FIPRESCI critics attending the Venice Film Festival to rate the films in the Main Competition, Orizzonti, Venice Days and Critics Week giving the films 1, 2, 3, 4 or 5 stars. 5 is the best and 1 is the worst. The ratings give an overview of critics’ opinions from a large number of countries and provide insights to what critics in many different countries think about the programme.