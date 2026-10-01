European Film Fund Leaders Gather in Estonia for MEDICI Training Programme

TALLINN: The Estonian village of Laulasmaa is hosting, from 30 September to 3 October 2026, the 15 th international MEDICI training programme, bringing together leaders of European film funds and other key decision-makers in film financing. The Estonian Film Institute is MEDICI’s local partner for this year’s edition.

This year, the programme is focusing on the circulation of European films and audience engagement.

“The fact that leaders of some of Europe’s largest film funds are gathering in Laulasmaa, alongside film fund executives from Canada and representatives of the pan-European organisations Eurimages and the European Audiovisual Observatory, is a great recognition for Estonia and demonstrates the trust placed in us,” says Edith Sepp, CEO of the Estonian Film Institute.

MEDICI is an annual training and knowledge-sharing programme for decision-makers from national and international film funds and other leading film financing professionals.

“Estonia currently has a great deal to offer internationally. Our films are made as international coproductions, while foreign productions are coming to Estonia to benefit from the Film Estonia cash rebate scheme. Hosting a high-level gathering of film industry leaders such as this brings Estonia’s film sector even further into the international spotlight and creates new opportunities for collaboration,” Sepp also said.

On 1 October, on the International Music Day, the Estonian Film Institute hosted a dinner for MEDICI participants at the Arvo Pärt Centre. Guests saw Jaan Tootsen and Jaak Kilmi’s 20-minute short documentary Every Sound a Jewel (2018), which uses archival material to offer an insight into Arvo Pärt’s life and artistic development, while pianist Johan Randvere performed works by Arvo Pärt.

MEDICI 2026 is organised by FOCAL, the Switzerland-based professional training organisation for the film and audiovisual industry, in partnership with the Estonian Film Institute. The Film Centre of Montenegro is among the partners of the event.