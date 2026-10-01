Winners of 9th European Work in Progress (EWIP)

HAMBURG: The 9th edition of European Work in Progress ( EWIP ) awarded 10 outstanding film projects during a ceremony held on 29 September 2026. In cooperation with FilmFest Hamburg and MOIN Filmförderung Hamburg Schleswig-Holstein, EWIP for the second time took place as part of FilmFest Hamburg Industry Days.

The European Work in Progress The Post Republic Award went to the new film directed by Mirjana Karanović Folk Play / Narodna drama, a coproduction between Serbia, France, Luxemburg, Croatia, Slovenia, and Montenegro.

The European Work in Progress K13 Studios Award for Dolby Atmos mixing was presented to Eka (India, Australia, France) directed by Suman Sen, while Signe Baumane’s upcoming animated film Karmic Knot (Latvia, Germany) received the European Work in Progress K13 Studios Award for dubbing.

Among the winners was the Czech/Slovak/Turkish/Dutch Panna Sophia directed by Václav Kadrnka, which was presented with the European Work in Progress Gruvi Award.

A total of 25 film projects have been chosen from a record number of over 270 applications for the 9th edition of European Work in Progress (EWIP). All participating projects are in the final stages of production and are on their way to shape the future of European cinema.

During EWIP, around 300 high-profile professionals from the European film industry (world sales, distribution, festivals, production, financing and marketing) were given the exclusive first looks into the selected projects and had the opportunity to meet and talk to the filmmakers in person securing valuable deals in an early stage of production.

The independent international jury of renowned and highly experienced experts was composed of Christian Bräuer, Managing Director of Yorck Kinogruppe, Germany's largest arthouse cinema group; Paolo Bertolin, member of Selection Committee Venice International Film Festival and Artistic Director of Whānau Mārama: New Zealand International Film Festival; Rebecca De Pas, renowned and experienced film curator for the International Film Festival Rotterdam; Valeska Neu, responsible for Management & Sales for world sales „Films Boutique“; and Iñigo Trojaola, Editorial Manager for Spanish PayTV and VOD platform Movistar+.

The awarded prizes are totalling over 100,000 EUR.

This year’s EWIP awards were supported by many longstanding partners. EWIP continued the successful partnership with The Post Republic and K13 Studios. The Post Republic pledged its continued support by providing a voucher for post production, color grading and DCP production and the K13 Studios renewed their longstanding contribution for EWIP with two vouchers for a Dolby Atmos Mix and professional dubbing. Furthermore EWIP continued its partnership with „Northern Stars – Hamburg Film Partners“, consisting of the audio studio Loft Tonstudios, audio specialist Zeigermann_Audio, postproduction firm Optical Art and costume rental Zeitkostüm GmbH. Post Production company Cine Complete joined EWIP as a new sponsor this year by funding an award. EWIP is furthermore supported by Creative Europe MEDIA.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

European Work in Progress The Post Republic Award - Voucher worth 30,000 EUR for postproduction services:

Folk Play / Narodna drama (Serbia, France, Luxemburg, Croatia, Slovenia, Montenegro), Drama

Directed by Mirjana Karanović

Produced by This and That Production

Coproduced by Elzevir Films, Noctua Films, Samsa Film, Bela Film d.o.o., Kinorama, Kino d.o.o.

European Work in Progress K13 Studios Award - Voucher worth 10,000 EUR for Dolby Atmos mixing:

Eka (India, Australia, France), Drama

Directed by Suman Sen

Produced by Zorba Productions

Coproduced by Suitable Pictures, Asia Pacific Pictures

European Work in Progress K13 Studios Award - Voucher worth 5,000 EUR for dubbing:

Karmic Knot (Latvia, Germany), Animated film, Black Comedy, Epic Family Drama

Directed by Signe Baumane

Produced by Studio Locomotive, Fabian & Fred

European Work in Progress Loft Tonstudios Award - Voucher worth 10,000 EUR for sound postproduction services:

Spross (Germany), Drama

Directed by Friederike Güssefeld

Produced by Schramm Film Koerner Weber Kaiser

European Work in Progress Optical Arts Award - Voucher worth 10,000 EUR for color grading:

La Unión (Spain, Colombia), Drama

Directed by Cordelia Alegre

Produced by Dos Soles Media SL, Desarrollos Mediaticos Internacionales SL / WKND, El Sol Ermitano SAS, Rara Cine SAS

European Work in Progress Zeigermann_Audio Award - Voucher worth 10,000 EUR for sound on set or audio postproduction:

Witch (Zhalmayuz) (Kazakhstan, France), Post-horror

Directed by Adilkhan Yerzhanov

Produced by Sirius Production

Coproduced by Arizona Films

European Work in Progress Gruvi Award - Voucher worth 5,000 EUR to be spent on marketing and technology, including audience analysis, landing page design, and a GDS report:

Panna Sophia / Comenius (Panna Sofia) (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Turkey, the Netherlands), Drama, Historical

Directed by Václav Kadrnka

Produced by Sirius Films s.r.o, Silverart s.r.o.

Coproduced by Fol Films, Rina Film

European Work in Progress Way Film Translation Award - Voucher worth 5,000 EUR for subtitling:

A House on the Waves / Khanei bar amvaj (Iran, France), Drama, Thriller

Directed by Lily Mousavi

Produced by Filmsazan Javan

Coproduced by Les Grands Espaces Florian Môle

European Work in Progress Zeitkostüm Award - Voucher worth 2,500 EUR for costumes:

Don’t Be a Stranger (Germany), Neo-western

Directed by Robert Thalheim

Produced by Kundschafter Filmproduktion GmbH

European Work in Progress Cine Complete Postproduction Award - Voucher worth 15,000 EUR for postproduction services:

Mother of Sugar / Mare de sucre (Spain), Drama

Directed by Clàudia Cedó

Produced by Deliris Films, Suica Films, Lastor Media

Click HERE for the press release.