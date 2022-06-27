FESTIVALS: Utama Wins 2022 Transilvania IFF

You Are Ceaușescu to Me by Sebastian Mihăilescu was awarded best film in the What’s Up, Doc? competition, which gave prizes for the first time this year.
Twelve first and second films had been selected for the main competition of the 21st edition of the Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF).
Transilvania Pitch Stop also announced its awards at the closing gala that took place on 25 June 2022, with the Chainsaw Europe Award going to the Greek production Avanos directed by Panagiotis Charamis.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
Main Competition:
Transilvania Trophy (in the amount of 10,000 EUR):
Utama (Bolivia, Uruguay, France)
Directed by Alejandro Loayza Grisi
Best Director (in the amount of 3,500 EUR):
Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson for Beautiful Beings / Berdreymi (Iceland, Denmark, Sweden, the Netherlands, Czech Republic)
Produced by Join Motion Pictures
Coproduced by Motor Productions, Hobab, Film i Väst, Bastide Films, Negativ
Supported by the Icelandic Film Centre, Iceland’s Ministry of Industries and Innovation, the Icelandic National Broadcasting Service RÚV, Sena, the Danish Film Institute, DR, Scanbox, the Swedish Film Institute, Film i Väst, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Netherlands Film Production Incentive, the Czech Film Fund, Nordisk Film & TV fond, Eurimages
Special Jury Prize (in the amount of 1,500 EUR, offered by CEMACON):
Feature Film about Life (Lithuania)
Directed by Dovile Sarutyte
Produced by Studio Uljana Kim
Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre
Best Acting (in the amount of 1,000 EUR, offered by Conceptual Lab by Theo Nissim):
Laura Müller and Schemci Lauth for The Night Belongs to Lovers (France)
Directed by Julien Hilmoine
Jury Special Mention:
Actress Eszter Csonka for Gentle (Hungary, Germany)
Directed by László Csuja, Anna Nemes
Produced by FocusFox
Coproduced by Komplizen Film
Supported by the National Film Institute - Hungary, ZDF
What’s up, Doc? Competition:
Best Film (in the amount of 2,000 EUR, offered by Tenaris Silcotub):
You Are Ceaușescu to Me / Pentru mine tu ești Ceaușescu (Romania)
Directed by Sebastian Mihăilescu
Jury Special Mention:
Atlantis / Atlantide (Italy, France, USA, Qatar)
Directed by Yuri Ancarani
FIPRESCI Award (for a film in Romanian Days Competition):
Immaculate / Imaculat (Romania)
Directed by Monica Stan, George Chiper-Lillemark
Produced by Axel Film
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC)
Audience Award (in the amount of 2,000 EUR, offered by MasterCard):
Utama (Bolivia, Uruguay, France)
Directed by Alejandro Loayza Grisi
Audience Award for the Most Popular Romanian Film (in the amount of 1,500 EUR offered by Dacin Sara, dacinsara.ro):
The Goat and Her Three Kids / Capra cu trei iezi (Romania)
Directed by Victor Canache
Produced by Casa de Filme Nouă
Excellence Award (offered by Mercedes-Benz):
Romanian actress Maia Morgenstern
Romanian Days Competition:
Best Long Film (10,000 EUR consisting of film reels and postproduction services, offered by Cinelab Romania):
Miracle / Miracol (Romania, Czech Republic, Latvia)
Directed by Bogdan George Apetri
Produced by The East Company Productions
Coproduced by Cineart TV Prague, Tasse Film
Supported by the Czech Film Fund
Best Debut (in the amount of 1,000 EUR offered by Banca Transilvania):
Blue Moon / Crai Nou (Romania)
Directed by Alina Grigore
Produced by InLight Center, Atelier de Film, Forest Film, Unfortunate Thespians, Smart Sound Studios, Avanpost
Jury Special Mention for a Long Film:
Man-Dog / Om-câine (Romania, Bulgaria, Sweden, Germany)
Directed by Stefan Constantinescu
Produced by microFILM, KLAS Film, Doppelganger and Pandora Film, in association with nomada.solo , Visual Walkabout
Coproduced by HiFilm Productions, Film i Väst, Shoot&Post, Auditory
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), MEDIA-Creative Europe, the Swedish Arts Grants Committee
Best Short Film (in the amount of 5,000 EUR consisting in equipment, camera and grip offered by Cutare Film):
Aurică, a Dogs Life / Aurică, viață de câine
Directed by Mihai Dragolea
Special Jury Mentions for a Short Film:
The Inheritance / Moștenirea
Directed by Marian Fărcuț
Fragmentations / Fragmentări
Directed by Miruna Minculescu
TIFF Programmes Awards:
Full Moon Script Contest for Best Pilot Episode in a Series/Miniseries (in the amount of 1,500 EUR):
Squash a Bug for Me (Romania)
Written by Alex Olteanu
Transilvania Pitch Stop:
Chainsaw Europe Award (postproduction services in the amount of 25,000 EUR):
Avanos (Greece)
Directed by Panagiotis Charamis
Transilvania Pitch Stop Development Award (5,000 EUR offered by Avanpost Media https://avanpost.co/ & TIFF):
40, Maria Luisa Boulevard (Bulgaria)
Directed by Kristina Spassovska
Produced by Viktoria Films
CNC Moldova Award (in the amount of 1,500 EUR):
As Shadows Fade (Turkey)
Directed by Burcu Aykar
CoCo Award (offered by Connecting Cottbus Co-Production Market):
Where Elephants Go? (Romania)
Directed by Gabi Sarga și Cătălin Rotaru
Produced by Atelier de Film
VILLA KULT Development Award (in the amount of 500 EUR fo development and research for a Romanian/Moldavian project):
Light (Republic of Moldova)
Directed by Maxim Baraliuc
Local Competition:
Main Award (in the amount of 1,500 EUR offered by Banca Transilvania as well as production services in the amount of 15,000 EUR for the next project offered by Numa Film:
Emilia Hosu Has HIV / Emilia Hosu are HIV (Romania)
Directed by Ioana Păun
Jury Special Mention (7,000 EUR in postproduction services offered by Numa Film):
Love in the Time of Corona / Szerelem a korona idején (Romania)
Directed by Szucher Ágnes-Bernadett
Other Awards:
Alex. Leo Șerban Scholarship (in the amount of 2,500 EUR offered in partnership with Conceptual Lab by Theo Nissim:
Don’t Let Me Die / Nu mă lăsa să mor (feature film in development)
Written by Andrei Epure, Ana-Maria Gheorghe
Alex. Leo Șerban Scholarship Special Mention (in the amount of 500 EUR, offered by Asociația Festivalul de Film Transilvania):
Cinefilia
Project developed by Andreea Alexandra Vraja
Alex. Leo Șerban Scholarship Special Mention for a Young Actor/Actress in a Short or Long Film That Premiered in 2021 (1,000 EUR offered in partnership with Conceptual Lab by Theo Nissim):
Conrad Mericoffer for Poppy Field / Câmp de maci (Romania)
Directed by Eugen Jebeleanu
Produced by ICON production
Coproduced by Motion Picture Managemen, Cutare Film
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, Publicis Groupe Media Bucharest, Media Investment Communication, Cinema City, the MEDIA Programme – Creative Europe
Young Francophones Jury Award (offered by TV5 Monde, the French Institute, RFI România):
The Happening / L'Événement (France)
Directed by Audrey Diwan