FESTIVALS: Utama Wins 2022 Transilvania IFF

CLUJ-NAPOCA: Utama by Alejandro Loayza Grisi won the Transilvania Trophy at the 21st edition of the Transilvania International Film Festival ( TIFF ), which took place in Cluj-Napoca 17-26 June 2022. Bogdan George Apetri’s Miracle, a Romanian/Czech/Latvian coproduction, received the award for best long film in the Romanian Days Competition.

You Are Ceaușescu to Me by Sebastian Mihăilescu was awarded best film in the What’s Up, Doc? competition, which gave prizes for the first time this year.

Twelve first and second films had been selected for the main competition of the 21st edition of the Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF).

Transilvania Pitch Stop also announced its awards at the closing gala that took place on 25 June 2022, with the Chainsaw Europe Award going to the Greek production Avanos directed by Panagiotis Charamis.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Main Competition:

Transilvania Trophy (in the amount of 10,000 EUR):

Utama (Bolivia, Uruguay, France)

Directed by Alejandro Loayza Grisi

Best Director (in the amount of 3,500 EUR):

Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson for Beautiful Beings / Berdreymi (Iceland, Denmark, Sweden, the Netherlands, Czech Republic)

Produced by Join Motion Pictures

Coproduced by Motor Productions, Hobab, Film i Väst, Bastide Films, Negativ

Supported by the Icelandic Film Centre, Iceland’s Ministry of Industries and Innovation, the Icelandic National Broadcasting Service RÚV, Sena, the Danish Film Institute, DR, Scanbox, the Swedish Film Institute, Film i Väst, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Netherlands Film Production Incentive, the Czech Film Fund, Nordisk Film & TV fond, Eurimages

Special Jury Prize (in the amount of 1,500 EUR, offered by CEMACON):

Feature Film about Life (Lithuania)

Directed by Dovile Sarutyte

Produced by Studio Uljana Kim

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre

Best Acting (in the amount of 1,000 EUR, offered by Conceptual Lab by Theo Nissim):

Laura Müller and Schemci Lauth for The Night Belongs to Lovers (France)

Directed by Julien Hilmoine

Jury Special Mention:

Actress Eszter Csonka for Gentle (Hungary, Germany)

Directed by László Csuja, Anna Nemes

Produced by FocusFox

Coproduced by Komplizen Film

Supported by the National Film Institute - Hungary, ZDF

What’s up, Doc? Competition:

Best Film (in the amount of 2,000 EUR, offered by Tenaris Silcotub):

You Are Ceaușescu to Me / Pentru mine tu ești Ceaușescu (Romania)

Directed by Sebastian Mihăilescu

Jury Special Mention:

Atlantis / Atlantide (Italy, France, USA, Qatar)

Directed by Yuri Ancarani

FIPRESCI Award (for a film in Romanian Days Competition):

Immaculate / Imaculat (Romania)

Directed by Monica Stan, George Chiper-Lillemark

Produced by Axel Film

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC)

Audience Award (in the amount of 2,000 EUR, offered by MasterCard):

Utama (Bolivia, Uruguay, France)

Directed by Alejandro Loayza Grisi

Audience Award for the Most Popular Romanian Film (in the amount of 1,500 EUR offered by Dacin Sara, dacinsara.ro):

The Goat and Her Three Kids / Capra cu trei iezi (Romania)

Directed by Victor Canache

Produced by Casa de Filme Nouă

Excellence Award (offered by Mercedes-Benz):

Romanian actress Maia Morgenstern

Romanian Days Competition:

Best Long Film (10,000 EUR consisting of film reels and postproduction services, offered by Cinelab Romania):

Miracle / Miracol (Romania, Czech Republic, Latvia)

Directed by Bogdan George Apetri

Produced by The East Company Productions

Coproduced by Cineart TV Prague, Tasse Film

Supported by the Czech Film Fund

Best Debut (in the amount of 1,000 EUR offered by Banca Transilvania):

Blue Moon / Crai Nou (Romania)

Directed by Alina Grigore

Produced by InLight Center, Atelier de Film, Forest Film, Unfortunate Thespians, Smart Sound Studios, Avanpost

Jury Special Mention for a Long Film:

Man-Dog / Om-câine (Romania, Bulgaria, Sweden, Germany)

Directed by Stefan Constantinescu

Produced by microFILM, KLAS Film, Doppelganger and Pandora Film, in association with nomada.solo , Visual Walkabout

Coproduced by HiFilm Productions, Film i Väst, Shoot&Post, Auditory

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), MEDIA-Creative Europe, the Swedish Arts Grants Committee

Best Short Film (in the amount of 5,000 EUR consisting in equipment, camera and grip offered by Cutare Film):

Aurică, a Dogs Life / Aurică, viață de câine

Directed by Mihai Dragolea

Special Jury Mentions for a Short Film:

The Inheritance / Moștenirea

Directed by Marian Fărcuț

Fragmentations / Fragmentări

Directed by Miruna Minculescu

TIFF Programmes Awards:

Full Moon Script Contest for Best Pilot Episode in a Series/Miniseries (in the amount of 1,500 EUR):

Squash a Bug for Me (Romania)

Written by Alex Olteanu

Transilvania Pitch Stop:

Chainsaw Europe Award (postproduction services in the amount of 25,000 EUR):

Avanos (Greece)

Directed by Panagiotis Charamis

Transilvania Pitch Stop Development Award (5,000 EUR offered by Avanpost Media https://avanpost.co/ & TIFF):

40, Maria Luisa Boulevard (Bulgaria)

Directed by Kristina Spassovska

Produced by Viktoria Films

CNC Moldova Award (in the amount of 1,500 EUR):

As Shadows Fade (Turkey)

Directed by Burcu Aykar

CoCo Award (offered by Connecting Cottbus Co-Production Market):

Where Elephants Go? (Romania)

Directed by Gabi Sarga și Cătălin Rotaru

Produced by Atelier de Film

VILLA KULT Development Award (in the amount of 500 EUR fo development and research for a Romanian/Moldavian project):

Light (Republic of Moldova)

Directed by Maxim Baraliuc

Local Competition:

Main Award (in the amount of 1,500 EUR offered by Banca Transilvania as well as production services in the amount of 15,000 EUR for the next project offered by Numa Film:

Emilia Hosu Has HIV / Emilia Hosu are HIV (Romania)

Directed by Ioana Păun

Jury Special Mention (7,000 EUR in postproduction services offered by Numa Film):

Love in the Time of Corona / Szerelem a korona idején (Romania)

Directed by Szucher Ágnes-Bernadett

Other Awards:

Alex. Leo Șerban Scholarship (in the amount of 2,500 EUR offered in partnership with Conceptual Lab by Theo Nissim:

Don’t Let Me Die / Nu mă lăsa să mor (feature film in development)

Written by Andrei Epure, Ana-Maria Gheorghe

Alex. Leo Șerban Scholarship Special Mention (in the amount of 500 EUR, offered by Asociația Festivalul de Film Transilvania):

Cinefilia

Project developed by Andreea Alexandra Vraja

Alex. Leo Șerban Scholarship Special Mention for a Young Actor/Actress in a Short or Long Film That Premiered in 2021 (1,000 EUR offered in partnership with Conceptual Lab by Theo Nissim):

Conrad Mericoffer for Poppy Field / Câmp de maci (Romania)

Directed by Eugen Jebeleanu

Produced by ICON production

Coproduced by Motion Picture Managemen, Cutare Film

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, Publicis Groupe Media Bucharest, Media Investment Communication, Cinema City, the MEDIA Programme – Creative Europe

Young Francophones Jury Award (offered by TV5 Monde, the French Institute, RFI România):

The Happening / L'Événement (France)

Directed by Audrey Diwan