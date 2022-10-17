FESTIVALS: Astra Film Festival 2022 Announces Winners

SIBIU: Pawnshop by Polish director Łukasz Kowalski was awarded Best Film in the Central and Eastern Europe Competition of the 29th edition of Astra Film Festival , which took place in Sibiu, Romania, 9 – 16 October 2022.

The Romanian/Hungarian coproduction Too Close / Apropierea directed by Botond Püsök won Best Film in the New Voices of the Documentary Competition, while The Chalice. Of Sons and Daughters / Pocalul. Despre fii si fiice by Cătălina Tesăr and Dana Bunescu won the Romania Competition.

The French A Place in the World directed by Emilie Beyssac Cywinska won the fourth competition of the festival, DocSchool.

The Astra Film DokTank industry segment showcased 10 projects on 13 – 14 October 2022. The winning project is More than Love directed by Maria Cîrstea.

More than 40 films from the festival's official selection will be available online for Romanian audiences till 30 October 2022.

Astra Film Festival is organised by Astra Film, CNM Astra and the Astra Film Foundation, with the support of the Sibiu County Council, the Romanian Ministry of Culture, the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Consulate of the Federal Republic of Germany in Sibiu and the Romanian Filmmakers Union (UCIN). The event is co-financed by the Sibiu Local Council through the Sibiu City Hall and by the European Union through the Creative Europe Programme. The festival is organised under the patronage of the President of Romania.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Central and Eastern Europe Competition:

Best Film:

Pawnshop (Poland)

Directed by Łukasz Kowalski

Special Mention:

Flying Sheep (Germany, Romania)

Directed by Alexandra Gulea

New Voices of the Documentary Competition:

Best Film:

Too Close / Apropierea (Romania, Hungary)

Directed by Botond Püsök

Romania Competition:

Best Film:

The Chalice. Of Sons and Daughters / Pocalul. Despre fii si fiice (Romania)

Directed by Cătălina Tesăr and Dana Bunescu

Best Director:

Adina Popescu and Iulian Manuel Ghervas for Eagles from Țaga / Vulturii din Taga (Romania, Slovakia)

Special Mention:

Waves on Dry Soil / Valuri pe uscat (Romania)

Directed by Raluca David

DocSchool Competition:

Best Film:

A Place in the World (France)

Directed by Emilie Beyssac Cywinska

Best Director:

Eric Esser for Family Love - My Grandpa, National Socialism and Me (Germany)

Special Mention:

First Birthday / Prima aniversare a lui Arsencik (Romania)

Directed by Valentin-Rareș Fogoroș

Astra Film DokTank Industry Programme:

Best Pitch (postproduction services provided by Cinelabs România):

More than Love (Romania)

Directed by Maria Cîrstea

