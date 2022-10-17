FILM+ Programme 2022 Announces Selected Projects

BUCHAREST: Fifteen projects from Romania, Bulgaria, Serbia, Moldova and Ukraine have been selected from among nearly 200 submissions for the 7th edition of the FILM+ programme.

These 15 projects include two long documentaries, ten short fiction films, one animated short film and two feature films.

The programme supporting independent film productions comprises three laboratories: Development, Production and Work in Progress, and it will be held 2022 - 2023.

FILM+ was launched in 2016 by a team of Romanian filmmakers: DoP Ana Drăghici, producer Anamaria Antoci, director Paul Negoescu and film and audiovisual consultant Alex Trăilă. The programme is the first and only of its kind in Central and Eastern Europe, bringing together resources and expertise within a regional collaboration platform.

Click HERE to see the selected projects.