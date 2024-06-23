FESTIVALS: Winners of 2024 Transilvania IFF

CLUJ-NAPOCA: The Indian film Girls Will Be Girls by Shuchi Talati won the Transilvania Trophy at the 23rd edition of the Transilvania International Film Festival ( TIFF ), held in Cluj-Napoca from 14 to 24 June 2024. The award for the most popular Romanian film went to The Moromete Family 3 / Moromeții 3 by Stere Gulea.

Dismissed / Clasat directed by Horia Cucută and George ve Ganæaard, which had its world premiere at TIFF, was awarded the Romanian Days Award for Best Feature Film.

The documentary Alice On & Off by Isabela Tent received three accolades: the Romanian Days Award for Best Debut, the FIPRESCI Prize as well as the Special Mention ex-aequo of the "What's Up, Doc?" Jury.

The Hungarian documentary KIX directed by Dávid Mikulán and Bálint Révész scooped the main prize in the "What's Up, Doc?" competition.

The Special Award for Contribution to World Cinema was presented to the Italian director Daniele Luchetti and the Romanian actress Catrinel Dumitrescu received the Excellence Award.

The winner of the Full Moon Creative Lab, which focused on European thriller, horror and fantasy projects in development, is the Italian project ICU - Immortal Care Unit.

The industry segment of the festival also included Transilvania Pitch Stop and Drama Room, whose winners are listed below.

The 23rd TIFF was organised by the Association for the Promotion of Romanian Film and the Transilvania Film Festival Association with support from the Ministry of Culture, the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Cluj-Napoca City Hall and Local Council, the Romanian Cultural Institute, Dacin Sara, Romanian Filmmakers’ Union (UCIN), the Department of Interethnic Relations – DRI, Florești Commune City Hall and Creative Europe – MEDIA.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Main Competition:

Transilvania Trophy:

Girls Will Be Girls (India)

Directed by Shuchi Talati

Best Director Award:

Sebastián Quebrada for The Other Son (Colombia)

Special Jury Award:

The Adamant Girl (India)

Directed by Vinothraj Palani

Best Performance Award:

Hassan Pourshirazi in The Old Bachelor (Iran)

Directed by Oktay Baraheni

Special Mention of the Jury:

Actors Jarne Heylen and Joël in ‘t Veld in Summer Brother (the Netherlands)

Directed by Joren Molter

Audience Award:

Summer Brother (the Netherlands)

Directed by Joren Molter

Romanian Days Competition:

Romanian Days Award for Feature Film:

Dismissed / Clasat (Romania)

Directed by Horia Cucută, George ve Ganæaard

Produced by mc² film

Supported by DaSpace, DataDiggers, Digital Distrikt, Diud, Gobster, Nod Makerspace, iSense Solutions

Special Mention of the Jury for Romanian Days Feature Film:

Family Weekend / Weekend în familie (Romania), documentary

Directed by Mihnea Toma

Romanian Days Award for Debut:

Alice On & Off (Romania), documentary

Directed by Isabela Tent

Romanian Days Award for Short Film:

Truth or Dare / Flori, fete și băieți (Romania)

Directed by Simona Borcea

"What's Up, Doc?" Competition:

"What's Up, Doc?" Award:

KIX (Hungary)

Directed by Dávid Mikulán, Bálint Révész

Special Mentions of the Jury:

Alice On & Off

Directed by Isabela Tent



La Reine (Czech Republic)

Directed by Nikola Klinger

Award for the Most Popular Romanian Film in the Festival (Vodafone Hearts' Award):

The Moromete Family 3 / Moromeții 3 (Romania)

Directed by Stere Gulea

Produced by Libra Film Productions

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC)

Ecumenical Jury Award:

Summer Brother (the Netherlands)

Directed by Joren Molter

Special Mention of the Ecumenical Jury:

Where Elephants Go (Romania)

Directed by Cătălin Rotaru and Gabi Virginia Șarga

Produced by Green Cat Film

Coproduced by Atelier de Film, Avanpost Media

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC)

SIGNIS Award:

Cat Funeral / Pisica moartă (Romania)

Directed by Ana-Maria Comănescu

FIPRESCI Award (offered to a film in the Romanian Days Section):

Alice On & Off (Romania)

Directed by Isabela Tent

Excellence Award:

Actress Catrinel Dumitrescu

Special Award for Contribution to World Cinema:

Daniele Luchetti

Awards within the TIFF Programmes:

Transilvania Pitch Stop:

Chainsaw Europe Award:

Dancing Angels (Turkey)

Directed by Ferit Kilic

Produced by Karma Films

TPS Development Award:

Curtain (Ukraine)

Directed by Valeria Sochyvets

Produced by Contemporary Ukrainian Cinema

VILLA KULT Development Award:

Kid Hazard (Romania)

Directed by Răzvan Marinescu

Produced by Baking Films

National Center of Cinematography of the Republic of Moldova Award:

Die, Please (Romania)

Directed by Ioana Mischie

Produced by Studioset

Connecting Cottbus cocoLAB Award:

Producer Irina Enea

Drama Room:

Best Series Project Award:

Bucharest Noir (Romania)

Written by Andrei Redinciuc

Special Mention of the Jury:

The Group (Romania)

Written by Conrad Mericoffer

Creative Residency at Bethlen-Haller Castle:

Conrad Mericoffer for The Group

Full Moon Creative Lab:

Full Moon Creative Lab Development Award:

ICU - Immortal Care Unit (Italy)

Head writer: Giulio Rizzo

Co-writers: Sînziana Cojocărescu, Greg Simmons, Nadya Todorova

Facilitator Geo Doba

Local Competition:

Local Competition Award:

Centimetric (Romania)

Directed by Philip Găicean

Special Mention of the Jury:

With the Taste of Smoke and the Memory of Summer (Romania)

Directed by Ágnes Anna Farkas

Special Award:

mater noster (Romania)

Directed by Lehel Fazakas

***

Other Awards:

Young Francophone Jury Award:

Amal (Belgium)

Directed by Jawad Rhalib

Alex. Leo Șerban Scholarship:

Harmony (Romania)

Directed by Norbert Fodor

Special Mentions within the Alex. Leo Șerban Scholarship:

Development of the online platform BRICIUL – partnership with ALT Film association // ION GNATIUC

Actress Mara Bugarin

Click HERE for the press release.