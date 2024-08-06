BOX OFFICE: Buzz House: The Movie Tops BO in Romania

BUCHAREST: Domestic horror/comedy Buzz House: The Movie directed by Florin Babei is topping the box office in Romania with 499,846 admissions and 2.66 m EUR / 13,264,816 RON gross, followed by Inside Out 2, Dune: Part Two and Romanian comedy Part-time Daddy by Letiția Roșculeț, which scored 409,265 admissions and 2.18 m EUR / 10,892,992 RON gross.

Both Buzz House: The Movie and Part-time Daddy / Tati part-time were produced and distributed by Vidra Productions, the company behind three of the four domestic titles which secured a place in the 2023 general Top Ten.

Buzz House: The Movie set an opening record with 249,105 admissions and 1.49 m EUR / 7,211,155 RON gross. Initially, the film released on 26 April 2024 landed third in the general box office, after Dune: Part Two and Part-time Daddy, according to Cinemagia.

It has not only been the best opening for a domestic film in 2024, but it has been the best opening for a domestic film after 1990.