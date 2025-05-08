Upcoming Events at Erich Pommer Institut

POTSDAM: Here are the events organised by the Erich Pommer Institut ( EPI ) in the near future.

Digital Distribution – Maximising Reach & Revenues | 12 - 14 June 2025 | Berlin

Get a comprehensive overview of the different business strategies and revenue models digital distribution can offer you, so your film or series can actually find its audience.

Greening Potential of Digital Production | 27 May 2025 | 09:00 - 13:00 (CEST) | Online

The seminar will focus on strategies for energy efficiency even on a budget, the role of virtual production in waste avoidance, and it will also share practical case studies.

Clearing Rights for Film and TV |September 25-27 | Berlin | Early Bird discount until 7 July 2025

Get a comprehensive overview of rights’ clearance strategies and the necessary legal knowledge to tackle these issues head-on at this 3-days on-site workshop.

Online Info Session: European Film Business and Law Programme |3 June 2025 | 17:00 (CEST) | Free registration

Join this free online info session to learn more about the European Film Business and Law programme.

European Film Business and Law LL.M. | MBA, Deadline 31 July 2025

Applynow for EPI’s accredited European Film Business and Law master's programme and advance your career in the film industry. This unique programme combines legal expertise with practical business knowledge, allowing you to study while maintaining your professional commitments.

Click HERE for more information.

