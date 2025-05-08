Connecting Cottbus 2025 Opens Call for Projects

COTTBUS: The East-West co-production market connecting cottbus is now open for submissions of feature film projects. Its 27th edition will be held 5 - 7 November, during the 35th FilmFestival Cottbus (4 – 9 November 2025).

coco will present 13 projects in development (cocoPITCH) and six works in progress (cocoWIP).

Producers can submit their projects in development (fiction only) for the cocoPITCH section until 16 July 2025, and projects in production or postproduction for cocoWIP until 21 August 2025. All projects have to originate in or relate to wider Eastern Europe, and be suitable for East-West coproduction.

Producers, sales agents, commissioning editors and other industry representatives can apply to attend without a project until 2 October 2025.

Click HERE for the press release.