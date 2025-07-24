ARTE.tv Launches Content in Romanian

By the end of 2025, ARTE.tv intends to offer free of charge around 400 programmes with Romanian subtitles or voice-over to audiences in Romania and the Republic of Moldova.
BUCHAREST: The European public streaming platform ARTE.tv, which is based in Strasbourg, France, has added Romanian to its existing content languages (French, German, English, Spanish, Italian, Polish).
By the end of 2025, ARTE.tv intends to offer free of charge around 400 programmes with Romanian subtitles or voice-over to audiences in Romania and the Republic of Moldova.