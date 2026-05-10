FNE at Cannes Film Festival 2026: Romanian Cinema in Cannes

Drop by our pavilion, located in the Village Riviera 111,
to learn more about current and upcoming Romanian films and take a look below to discover all the Romanian talent participating at the Cannes Film Festival.
To book a meeting: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.!
OFFICIAL SELECTION
FJORD
Directed by Cristian Mungiu
RO, FR, NO, SE, DK, FI, 2026, 146'
Palme d'Or winning director Cristian Mungiu returns with his first international-cast feature, a thought-provoking family drama starring Sebastian Stan and Renate Reinsve.
SCRIPT: Cristian Mungiu
PRODUCTION COMPANY: Mobra Films, Why Not Productions, Eye Eye Pictures in co-production with Garagefilm International, Film I Vast, Filmgate Films, Snowglobe, Aamu Film Company, France 3 Cinema, Goodfellas
CINEMATOGRAPHY: Tudor Vladimir Panduru
EDITING: Mircea Olteanu
CAST: Sebastian Stan, Renate Reinsve
INTERNATIONAL SALES: Goodfellas
UN CERTAIN REGARD
TITANIC OCEAN
Directed by Konstantina Kotzamani
GR, DE, RO, FR, ES, JP, 2026, 132'
In the scintillating, pop-infused world of a Japanese boarding school that trains teenage girls to become professional mermaids, 17-year-old Akame learns to hold her breath, perform for adoring crowds, and swim alongside sharks. Under her silicone mermaid tail, Akame will find her siren voice, discover first love and experience a metamorphosis, turning performance into transformation.
SCRIPT: Konstantina Kotzamani
PRODUCTION COMPANY: Homemade Films in co-production with Wanderlust Filmi, deFilm, Manny Films, Frida Films, Happinet Phantom Studios, Mam Film, Bayerischer Rundfunk, ERT S.A., Vodafone TV, Onassis Culture
CINEMATOGRAPHY: Raphael Vandenbussche
EDITING: Livia Neroutsopoulou
CAST: Arisa Sasaki, Melina Mardini, Haruna Matsui, Kotone Hanase, Hanna Muro, Riku Nakamura, Aki Kigoshi, Masahiro Higashide, Sei Matobu
QUINZAINE DES CINÉASTES
DIARY OF A CHAMBERMAID
Directed by Radu Jude
FR, RO, 2026, 94'
Gianina, a young Romanian, works as a housekeeper for a bourgeois family in Bordeaux. In the evenings, she rehearses the role of a maid with an amateur theater troupe in an adaptation of The Diary of a Chambermaid by Octave Mirbeau. She takes care of Louen, her employers’ son, while her own daughter is growing up away from her, in Romania.
SCRIPT: Radu Jude
PRODUCTION COMPANY: SBS Productions, Avanpost Media
CINEMATOGRAPHY: Marius Panduru
EDITING: Catalin Cristutiu
CAST: Ana Dumitrașcu, Marie Rivière, Mélanie Thierry, Vincent Macaigne
(CANNES ÉCRANS JUNIORS)
ATLAS OF THE UNIVERSE
Directed by Paul Negoescu
RO,BG, 2026, 85'
After mistakenly buying two right-foot shoes, a ten-year-old boy sets off across the countryside to find the missing left one. An unexpected journey of courage, friendship, and self-discovery.
SCRIPT: Mihai Mincan, Paul Negoescu
PRODUCTION COMPANY: deFilm, Screening Emotions, Avanpost Media
CINEMATOGRAPHY: Ana Draghici
EDITING: Mihai Codleanu
CAST: Matei Donciu, Johanna Mild-Kereszturi, Călin Petru, Sofia Marinescu, Andreea Gramosteanu, Marina Grigore, Andrei Mateiu
To discover more current and upcoming titles,
drop by our pavilion to pick up the
Romanian Catalogue!
Ilinka Teodorescu
International Relations
Sebastian Voinea
Dacin Sara
Bogdan Movileanu
National Film Archive