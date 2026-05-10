10-05-2026

FNE at Cannes Film Festival 2026: Romanian Cinema in Cannes

By CNC

     The Romanian Film Centre and Dacin Sara will be present at the Marché du Film.

    Drop by our pavilion, located in the Village Riviera 111,
    to learn more about current and upcoming Romanian films and take a look below to discover all the Romanian talent participating at the Cannes Film Festival.

    To book a meeting: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.!

    OFFICIAL SELECTION

    FJORD

    Directed by Cristian Mungiu


    RO, FR, NO, SE, DK, FI, 2026, 146'

    Palme d'Or winning director Cristian Mungiu returns with his first international-cast feature, a thought-provoking family drama starring Sebastian Stan and Renate Reinsve.

    SCRIPT: Cristian Mungiu

    PRODUCTION COMPANY: Mobra Films, Why Not Productions, Eye Eye Pictures in co-production with Garagefilm International, Film I Vast, Filmgate Films, Snowglobe, Aamu Film Company, France 3 Cinema, Goodfellas

    CINEMATOGRAPHY: Tudor Vladimir Panduru
    EDITING: Mircea Olteanu
    CAST:  Sebastian Stan, Renate Reinsve
    INTERNATIONAL SALES: Goodfellas

     

    UN CERTAIN REGARD

    TITANIC OCEAN

    Directed by Konstantina Kotzamani

    GR, DE, RO, FR, ES, JP, 2026, 132'

    In the scintillating, pop-infused world of a Japanese boarding school that trains teenage girls to become professional mermaids, 17-year-old Akame learns to hold her breath, perform for adoring crowds, and swim alongside sharks. Under her silicone mermaid tail, Akame will find her siren voice, discover first love and experience a metamorphosis, turning performance into transformation.

    SCRIPT: Konstantina Kotzamani
    PRODUCTION COMPANY: Homemade Films in co-production with Wanderlust Filmi, deFilm, Manny Films, Frida Films, Happinet Phantom Studios, Mam Film,  Bayerischer Rundfunk, ERT S.A., Vodafone TV, Onassis Culture

    CINEMATOGRAPHY: Raphael Vandenbussche

    EDITING: Livia Neroutsopoulou

    CAST: Arisa Sasaki, Melina Mardini, Haruna Matsui,  Kotone Hanase, Hanna Muro, Riku Nakamura, Aki Kigoshi, Masahiro Higashide, Sei Matobu

     

    QUINZAINE DES CINÉASTES

    DIARY OF A CHAMBERMAID

    Directed by Radu Jude

    FR, RO, 2026, 94'
    Gianina, a young Romanian, works as a housekeeper for a bourgeois family in Bordeaux. In the evenings, she rehearses the role of a maid with an amateur theater troupe in an adaptation of The Diary of a Chambermaid by Octave Mirbeau. She takes care of Louen, her employers’ son, while her own daughter is growing up away from her, in Romania.


    SCRIPT: Radu Jude
    PRODUCTION COMPANY: SBS Productions, Avanpost Media

    CINEMATOGRAPHY: Marius Panduru

    EDITING: Catalin Cristutiu

    CAST: Ana Dumitrașcu, Marie Rivière, Mélanie Thierry,  Vincent Macaigne

     

    (CANNES ÉCRANS JUNIORS)

    ATLAS OF THE UNIVERSE

    Directed by Paul Negoescu

    RO,BG, 2026, 85'

    After mistakenly buying two right-foot shoes, a ten-year-old boy sets off across the countryside to find the missing left one. An unexpected journey of courage, friendship, and self-discovery.


    SCRIPT: Mihai Mincan, Paul Negoescu
    PRODUCTION COMPANY: deFilm, Screening Emotions, Avanpost Media

    CINEMATOGRAPHY: Ana Draghici

    EDITING: Mihai Codleanu

    CAST: Matei Donciu, Johanna Mild-Kereszturi, Călin Petru,  Sofia Marinescu, Andreea Gramosteanu, Marina Grigore, Andrei Mateiu

     

    To discover more current and upcoming titles,
    drop by our pavilion to pick up the
    Romanian Catalogue!

    Ilinka Teodorescu
    International Relations

    Sebastian Voinea
    Dacin Sara

    Bogdan Movileanu
    National Film Archive

    Published in Romania
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