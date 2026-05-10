FNE at Cannes Film Festival 2026: Romanian Cinema in Cannes

The Romanian Film Centre and Dacin Sara will be present at the Marché du Film.

Drop by our pavilion, located in the Village Riviera 111,

to learn more about current and upcoming Romanian films and take a look below to discover all the Romanian talent participating at the Cannes Film Festival.

To book a meeting: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. !

OFFICIAL SELECTION

FJORD

Directed by Cristian Mungiu



RO, FR, NO, SE, DK, FI, 2026, 146'

Palme d'Or winning director Cristian Mungiu returns with his first international-cast feature, a thought-provoking family drama starring Sebastian Stan and Renate Reinsve.

SCRIPT: Cristian Mungiu

PRODUCTION COMPANY: Mobra Films, Why Not Productions, Eye Eye Pictures in co-production with Garagefilm International, Film I Vast, Filmgate Films, Snowglobe, Aamu Film Company, France 3 Cinema, Goodfellas

CINEMATOGRAPHY: Tudor Vladimir Panduru

EDITING: Mircea Olteanu

CAST: Sebastian Stan, Renate Reinsve

INTERNATIONAL SALES: Goodfellas

UN CERTAIN REGARD

TITANIC OCEAN

Directed by Konstantina Kotzamani

GR, DE, RO, FR, ES, JP, 2026, 132'

In the scintillating, pop-infused world of a Japanese boarding school that trains teenage girls to become professional mermaids, 17-year-old Akame learns to hold her breath, perform for adoring crowds, and swim alongside sharks. Under her silicone mermaid tail, Akame will find her siren voice, discover first love and experience a metamorphosis, turning performance into transformation.

SCRIPT: Konstantina Kotzamani

PRODUCTION COMPANY: Homemade Films in co-production with Wanderlust Filmi, deFilm, Manny Films, Frida Films, Happinet Phantom Studios, Mam Film, Bayerischer Rundfunk, ERT S.A., Vodafone TV, Onassis Culture

CINEMATOGRAPHY: Raphael Vandenbussche

EDITING: Livia Neroutsopoulou

CAST: Arisa Sasaki, Melina Mardini, Haruna Matsui, Kotone Hanase, Hanna Muro, Riku Nakamura, Aki Kigoshi, Masahiro Higashide, Sei Matobu

QUINZAINE DES CINÉASTES

DIARY OF A CHAMBERMAID

Directed by Radu Jude

FR, RO, 2026, 94'

Gianina, a young Romanian, works as a housekeeper for a bourgeois family in Bordeaux. In the evenings, she rehearses the role of a maid with an amateur theater troupe in an adaptation of The Diary of a Chambermaid by Octave Mirbeau. She takes care of Louen, her employers’ son, while her own daughter is growing up away from her, in Romania.



SCRIPT: Radu Jude

PRODUCTION COMPANY: SBS Productions, Avanpost Media

CINEMATOGRAPHY: Marius Panduru

EDITING: Catalin Cristutiu

CAST: Ana Dumitrașcu, Marie Rivière, Mélanie Thierry, Vincent Macaigne

(CANNES ÉCRANS JUNIORS)

ATLAS OF THE UNIVERSE

Directed by Paul Negoescu

RO,BG, 2026, 85'

After mistakenly buying two right-foot shoes, a ten-year-old boy sets off across the countryside to find the missing left one. An unexpected journey of courage, friendship, and self-discovery.



SCRIPT: Mihai Mincan, Paul Negoescu

PRODUCTION COMPANY: deFilm, Screening Emotions, Avanpost Media

CINEMATOGRAPHY: Ana Draghici

EDITING: Mihai Codleanu

CAST: Matei Donciu, Johanna Mild-Kereszturi, Călin Petru, Sofia Marinescu, Andreea Gramosteanu, Marina Grigore, Andrei Mateiu

To discover more current and upcoming titles,

drop by our pavilion to pick up the

Romanian Catalogue!

Ilinka Teodorescu

International Relations

Sebastian Voinea

Dacin Sara

Bogdan Movileanu

National Film Archive