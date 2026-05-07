EXCLUSIVE: Radu Jude to Start Shooting Love Diptych Next Month

BUCHAREST: Daring Romanian helmer Radu Jude is prepping his new feature film, Love Diptych / Cum vine blînda noapte (working title), whose shooting is scheduled to take place in June 2026. This independent project is a coproduction between Romania, Brazil, Greece, and Ukraine.

Jude will start filming right after the world premiere of his first feature film selected for the Cannes Film Festival and his first feature film in a foreign language, The Diary of a Chambermaid / Le Journal d’une femme de chamber, which was selected for Directors’ Fortnight , the independent sidebar of the Cannes Film Festival (13 – 23 May 2026).

Alex Teodorescu of Romania’s Saga Film is producing Love Diptych with Rodrigo Teixeira of RTF Productions (Brazil), in coproduction with Christos V. Konstantakopoulos of Faliro House (Greece), and Volodymyr and Anna Yatsenko of Forefilms (Ukraine). The film is being made in partnership with iSTYLE România, the most important retailer of Apple Premium Partner in Romania.

The cast includes Oana Maria Zaharia, Nicoleta Hâncu, Endre Racz, Șerban Pavlu, and Gabriel Spahiu, with special appearances from American queen of punk Lydia Lunch, French painter and experimental filmmaker Pierre Weiss, and Ilinca Manolache.

“I spoke recently about Godard's mention of R.W. Fassbinder's ‘creative obligations’ towards Germany, and this is an idea I feel more and more drawn to. The independent film Love Diptych (working title) will be no exception, and represents a clearing of my obligation towards Romanian realities, towards the history of cinema (as it is a dialogue with L'Amore by Roberto Rossellini), towards the wonderful actors and film professionals who agree to work with me, towards the producers who believe in the project (Alex Teodorescu, Rodrigo Teixeira, Christos V. Konstantakopoulos, Volodymyr and Anna Yatsenko), and, last but not least, towards an idea about low-budget cinema as an essential form of filmmaking,” Radu Jude told FNE.

“The budget of 0.5 m EUR is fully covered”, representatives of Saga Film added.

Shooting is due to start between 10 and 24 June 2026, and it will last for 13 days. Filming will take place near Bucharest in the villages of Dârza (Dâmbovița County) and Sitaru (Ilfov County).

Jude is reteaming with some of his regular collaborators such as cinematographer Marius Panduru, RSC, editor Cătălin Cristuțiu, and costume designer Cireșica Cuciuc.

The film is set to be finished and to premiere in the winter/spring of 2027. Sales agent and local distributor are to be confirmed.

Production Information:

Producers:

Saga Film (Romania)

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Alex Teodorescu: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

RTF Productions (Brazil)

Rodrigo Teixeira: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducers:

Faliro House (Greece)

Forefilms (Ukraine)

Credits:

Director: Radu Jude

Scriptwriters: Radu Jude, Oana Maria Zaharia

DoP: Marius Panduru, RSC

Editor: Cătălin Cristuțiu

Production designer: Anca Lazăr

Costume designer: Cireșica Cuciuc

Cast: Oana Maria Zaharia, Nicoleta Hâncu, Endre Racz, Șerban Pavlu, Gabriel Spahiu, LydiaLunch, Pierre Weiss, Ilinca Manolache