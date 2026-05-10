Romanian Creative Week 2026 Ready to Kick Off

IAȘI: Romanian Creative Week (RCW) 2026, the largest event dedicated to the creative industries in the European Union, held for the first time under the High Patronage of the President of Romania, kicks off in Iași on 13 May 2026.

The opening event is a party bringing to the fore Charles B, a DJ and producer known for his style that combines classical music and techno.

Till 24 May 2026, RCW brings together 13 creative industries: Film, Performing Arts, Arts, Crafts, Design, Music, Literature, Architecture, Advertising, Fashion, New Media, Gaming, Education and Sustainability & Creative Communities.

This year’s edition will bring to Iași over a thousand Romanian and international artists and hundreds of events, from exhibitions, urban installations and concerts to theatre and dance performances, conferences and interdisciplinary projects. Romanian Creative Week continues in 2026 the direction assumed since the first edition, that of supporting new generations of creators.

Over 60% of the participants of this edition are young artists, invited to present their projects alongside established names of the Romanian and international creative scene. Through scholarships, dedicated programmes and exhibition platforms, RCW supports the development of young artists and creates contexts of dialogue between them, the public and professionals of the creative industries.

In 2023, the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) designated Romanian Creative Week as the event that brings together the most creative industries in the European Union. In 2025, the Ministry of Culture included RCW in the category of strategic cultural events of Romania, alongside other major projects such as the Sibiu International Theatre Festival, the Transylvania International Film Festival (TIFF), and Art Safari.

Romanian Creative Week is organised by the Federation of Employers of Creative Industries (FEPIC), the only nationally representative employers' federation active in the creative industries sector. It was founded in Iași in August 2011, and it has so far organised, directly or through its member employers' federations, over 100 projects for the national and international promotion of the creative industries.

The institutional partners of the Romanian Creative Week are: Iași City Hall, Romanian Ministry of Culture, Iași County Council, National Museum of Romanian Literature Iași, National Museum Complex Moldova Iași, Union of Visual Artists of Romania Iași Branch, "Al. I. Cuza" University of Iași, "Gheorghe Asachi" Technical University Iași, "George Enescu" National University of Arts Iași, "Gr. T. Popa" University of Medicine and Pharmacy Iași, University of Art and Design Cluj-Napoca, UAD 100Order of Architects of Romania - Iași, Municipal Museum.

More information HERE.