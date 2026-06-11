FNE Podcast: Viorel Chesaru Talks About The Impact of Creative Romanian Film Makers in Cannes

BUCHAREST: FNE spoke to Viorel Chesaru, managing director of Chainsaw Europe , about the strategic growth of Romania’s cinematic presence, the global success of local talent, and the rapid expansion of the country's production infrastructure.

Viorel Chesaru reflects on the major impact of the Creative Romanian Film Makers stand at the Cannes Film Market, which highlights the nation’s filmmakers and leading production companies. He discusses how Romania is solidifying its position on the global map following director Cristian Mungiu’s second historic Palme d'Or victory for his latest drama, Fjord (Romania, France, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland), produced by Mobra Films, and coproduced by Why Not Productions, Eye Eye Pictures, Garagefilm International, Filmgate Films, Snowglobe, and Aamu Film Company.

Chesaru breaks down the immense value of the Romanian cash rebate system - which offers an accessible 30% financial incentive for international productions - and details the concrete infrastructure upgrades planned to meet the resulting surge in global demand.

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