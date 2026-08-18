BOX OFFICE: Released 13 Weeks Ago, Romanian Comedy City Boys: Golden Boyz Still Tops Overall Domestic Charts

BUCHAREST: Romanian overall 2026 charts are still headed by domestic comedy City Boys: Golden Boyz / Băieți de oraș: Golden Boyz, which was released on 6 February, followed by Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey and Antoine Fuqua’s Michael.

City Boys: Golden Boyz is currently having 702,046 admissions and 4,093,597 EUR / 21,467,436 RON gross. Directed by popular comedian Mihai Bendeac and distributed by Vertical Entertainment, the film is a remake of the comedy TV series City Boys / Băieți de oraș, which aired on the Antena 1 channel in 2016 - 2018, written by Mihai Bendeac and directed by Dan Petcan.

Another domestic film, Love at the Countryside / Dragoste la țară, directed by Gabriel Radu, produced and distributed by Vidra Productions, is number five with 431,428 admissions and 2,583,671 EUR / 13,550,557 RON gross, according to Cinemagia.