Pustnik International Screenwriting Residency 2026 Announces Selected Projects

BUCHAREST: TETA has announced the projects selected for the 12th edition of Pustnik International Screenwriting Residency , which will take place 13 – 20 November 2026 at the Bethlen-Haller Castle in Cetatea de Baltă, Transylvania, with the support of Jidvei.

The eight projects by filmmakers working on their first or second feature films were selected by Pustnik co-founders, directors and screenwriters Andreea Borțun (Romania) and Bryn Chainey (UK/Australia), from the 98 submissions received from 36 countries.

This year, for the first time, Pustnik welcomes both first feature filmmakers and those developing their sophomore films. Pustnik also continues its partnership with the short script development programme European Short Pitch, by offering a place in the residency to an ESP alumnus whose vision aligns with that of Pustnik: Belgian filmmaker Veerle De Wilde, with her project Day H.

This year’s edition of one of the longest-running international artist residencies in Romania is taking place without any public financial support from Romanian state cultural institutions; instead, it is backed by foreign cultural institutions and private partners, who have made this artistic research experience possible: Jidvei, the French Institute, Beyond Dracula and Caskbuilding, and partners European Short Pitch, and National University of Theatre and Film “I.L. Caragiale” – UNATC Bucharest.

Pustnik has established itself as a one of a kind programme that merges knowledge from the humanities with that of cinema, bringing in consultants with a background in psychology and film, in order to nurture and guide the selected projects.

Created in 2014, Pustnik is organised by the T.E.T.A Association, an NGO founded in June 2006 with the purpose of developing cultural activities and alternative education to stimulate cultural revival within overlooked communities. TETA also produces films and theatre performances.

Selected Projects:

Alone With the Moon (Finland)

Written by Lauri-Matti Parppei

The Phantom Plot / La Trama Fantasma (Argentina)

Written by Nicolás Schujman

Wildfire / Labareda (Brazil, Germany)

Written by Pedro Oranges

Sister Gemma (Romania, Hungary)

Written by Petra Szőcs

The Guardians of the Old Lady (Turkey)

Written by Selda Taşkın

Heavy Light / Schweres Licht (Bulgaria, Germany)

Written by Stefan Koutzev

Other Time, Other Place (Slovakia, Czech Republic),

Written by Terézia Halamová

Day H / Dagen H (Belgium)

Written by Veerle De Wilde

Click HERE for a press release.