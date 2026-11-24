BUCHAREST: Cinemaraton Play will be launched by Clever Group on Romania’s National Day, 1 December 2026. This is the first multi-screen streaming platform dedicated exclusively to Romanian cinema.

Cinemaraton Play is a digital extension of the Cinemaraton TV channel, which has operated under Clever Group's portfolio (alongside channels like Prima TV) for nearly a decade.

The service is designed to make Romanian cinema accessible on demand both domestically and for the Romanian diaspora abroad, and it will offer classic and contemporary films, series and documentaries, as well as original productions. All of this will be brought together in a modern digital space, available both as an online platform and as mobile applications in Google Play and the App Store.

Cinemaraton Play will operate on a subscription basis. Later, users will also have the pay-per-view (TVOD) option available for individual titles and premium productions.