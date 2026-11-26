BUCHAREST: Acclaimed documentary film director/producer Andrei Dăscălescu is currently in the first rough-cut stage with Gone Guy / Panamericanul (working title), a long documentary featured as work in progress at the latest American Film Market (AFM, 10 – 15 November 2026), where Romania was its first-ever Country in Focus.

“I saw the AFM work-in-progress screening as a test screening, an opportunity to gather feedback and to get ideas on how to bring the film to its final cut. Out of all my films, this is definitely the most audience-focused, so having a handful of experts as its first audience was a very useful experience, “Andrei Dăscălescu told FNE.

Radu sells everything he has, straps four bags to a bicycle, and rides south from Alaska. Three years and 34,500 kilometres later, he arrives at the end of the world, changed beyond recognition. Short, thick-glassed, carrying trauma and heartbreak, he had spent years feeling like a stranger everywhere. On the road, strangers give him what his own family never could. From anxious outsider to confident explorer, he slowly finds himself.

The film’s base layer is represented by Radu Păltineanu’s own footage, about 50 hours of video shot during his 39 months on the road, between 2015 and 2018. The collaboration between Radu and filmmaker Andrei Dăscălescu started in 2022, when they co-wrote the script, which brought them a production grant from the Romanian Film Centre (CNC) in 2023.

Dăscălescu decided to revisit some of the people that helped Radu along the way, to create a new layer for the story, one that he calls “Kindness with No Borders”. So between 2023 and 2025, he visited the USA, Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay to shoot 23 interviews plus landscapes and atmospheric shots. Radu joined Andrei on the trips to Alaska (where they set the tone for “reconstructions” and for revisiting characters, almost 10 years after the original encounters), to Argentina (where they searched for a family that saved Radu when his bike broke down in the middle of nowhere) and to Uruguay (where they planned to revisit ex-president José “Pepe” Mujica, but who had passed away shortly before their trip).

“I wanted to bring Radu’s story to the screen, not only as an adventure film, but more importantly, as a story of overcoming trauma and anxiety, about finding one’s own path and place in the world. This is something I, myself, have been struggling with, so I don’t think that this film is less personal than my previous ones; it just has a different angle. While not many of us will be inspired by the film to hop on a bike and pedal thousands of kilometres, my hope is that the film could help people who feel lost, depressed or who have lost hope in humanity, with all the wars and the terrible things that are going on all around us. Most adventure films portray their protagonists as exceptional heroes, while Radu is just your average awkward, nerdy and possibly annoying classmate, an unlikely adventurer that goes on an incredible adventure, thus being much more relatable and inspiring,” Andrei Dăscălescu told FNE.

Andrei Dăscălescu and Ligia Ciornei are producing through Romania’s Filmlab.

The budget is 468,000 EUR, of which around 80% is in place.

The team is hoping for a world premiere at a festival in the first half of 2027. In Romania, the film is set for a special launch in a series of outdoor events during the summer of 2027, followed by a cinema release in September 2027.

Gone Guy is the fourth long documentary from Andrei Dăscălescu after his award-winning films Constantin and Elena / Constantin și Elena (2008), winner of the First Appearance Award at the International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA), and the Romanian Days Award for Best Debut at the Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF); Planet Petrila / Planeta Petrila (2016), winner of Best Documentary at the Gopo Awards; Holy Father / Tatăl nostru (2020), winner of the Special Jury Award at the Sarajevo Film Festival, and the Audience Award in the International Competition of the Astra Film Festival, among others. While all of them were produced by Filmlab, Constantin and Elena was coproduced by Chello Multicanal (Spain), and Planet Petrila and Holy Father by HBO Europe.

The American Film Market (AFM, 2026) has invited Romania as its first Country of Focus at the 2026 edition, held 10 – 15 November, and it has partnered with the Romanian Agency for Investment and Foreign Trade, and Creative Romanian Film Makers. Eleven Romanian companies were showcased under the Come Film in Romania umbrella, four Romanian films were screened as part of the Country of Focus (two finished films and two works in progress), and a panel Beyond The New Wave: Romania As Your Next Production Partner was held.

Click HERE for a teaser.

Production Information:

Producer:

Filmlab (Romania)

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Credits:

Director: Andrei Dăscălescu

Scriptwriters: Andrei Dăscălescu and Radu Păltineanu

DoP: Andrei Dăscălescu and Radu Păltineanu

Editors: Cristian Georgescu and Andrei Dăscălescu

Protagonist: Radu Păltineanu