10-10-2024

Ji.hlava IDFF 2024 Announces Full Programme

By

    JIHLAVA: Thirteen titles from countries including Latvia, Slovakia, Poland, Romania and Czech Republic have been selected for the international competition section Opus Bonum of the 28th Ji.hlava International Documentary Film Festival, which will be held 25 October – 3 November 2024.

    Eleven first and second films are in the First Lights competition section, 21 titles have been selected for the Czech Joy section, and 15 films are in Testimonies, a competition section dedicated to important social, economic, environmental, and political phenomena.

    Among the highlights of the programme are a retrospective of Swiss filmmaker Anne Marie Miéville and a showcase of Taiwanese director Tsai Ming-liang. Directors Roberto Minervini, Albert Serra and Romanian-German Andrei Ujică are among the special guests of the festival.

    Ji.hlava IDFF will screen 340 films in both competition and non-competition sections, of which 129 as world premiere, 23 as international premiere and 11 as European premiere.

    Opus Bonum Competition:

    A Year in the Life of a Country / Rok z życia kraju (Poland)
    Directed by Tomasz Wolski

    An Almost Perfect Family / O familie aproape perfectă (Romania)
    Directed by Tudor Platon

    Cleaning & Cleansing (Austria)
    Directed by Thomas Fürhapter

    Happiness to All / Štěstí a dobro všem (Czech Republic, the Netherlands, France)
    Directed by Filip Remunda

    I’m Not with You / Je ne suis pas avec vous (France)
    Directed by Marie-Violaine Brincard, Olivier Dury

    In Praise of Shadows / Éloge de l'ombre (Canada)
    Directed by Catherine Martin

    Miralles (Spain, Mexico)
    Directed by Maria Mauti

    Ms. President / Prezidentka (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Marek Šulík

    Softly Brutal (France)
    Directed by Ila Bêka, Louise Lemoine

    Strange Abandoned Deranged (Turkey, UK)
    Directed by Hiçbir Şey Normal Değil

    Termini / Gala Punkti (Latvia)
    Directed by Laila Pakalnina

    The Goodbye / L'addio (Argentina)
    Directed by Toia Bonino

    Ulysses (Belarus)
    Directed by Nikita Lavretski

    Click HERE for the press release.

    Published in Slovakia

    Latest from FNE Staff

    More in this category:« Be2Can 2024 Ready to Start in Czech Republic and Slovakia