Ji.hlava IDFF 2024 Announces Full Programme

JIHLAVA: Thirteen titles from countries including Latvia, Slovakia, Poland, Romania and Czech Republic have been selected for the international competition section Opus Bonum of the 28th Ji.hlava International Documentary Film Festival , which will be held 25 October – 3 November 2024.

Eleven first and second films are in the First Lights competition section, 21 titles have been selected for the Czech Joy section, and 15 films are in Testimonies, a competition section dedicated to important social, economic, environmental, and political phenomena.

Among the highlights of the programme are a retrospective of Swiss filmmaker Anne Marie Miéville and a showcase of Taiwanese director Tsai Ming-liang. Directors Roberto Minervini, Albert Serra and Romanian-German Andrei Ujică are among the special guests of the festival.

Ji.hlava IDFF will screen 340 films in both competition and non-competition sections, of which 129 as world premiere, 23 as international premiere and 11 as European premiere.

Opus Bonum Competition:

A Year in the Life of a Country / Rok z życia kraju (Poland)

Directed by Tomasz Wolski

An Almost Perfect Family / O familie aproape perfectă (Romania)

Directed by Tudor Platon

Cleaning & Cleansing (Austria)

Directed by Thomas Fürhapter

Happiness to All / Štěstí a dobro všem (Czech Republic, the Netherlands, France)

Directed by Filip Remunda

I’m Not with You / Je ne suis pas avec vous (France)

Directed by Marie-Violaine Brincard, Olivier Dury

In Praise of Shadows / Éloge de l'ombre (Canada)

Directed by Catherine Martin

Miralles (Spain, Mexico)

Directed by Maria Mauti

Ms. President / Prezidentka (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Marek Šulík

Softly Brutal (France)

Directed by Ila Bêka, Louise Lemoine

Strange Abandoned Deranged (Turkey, UK)

Directed by Hiçbir Şey Normal Değil

Termini / Gala Punkti (Latvia)

Directed by Laila Pakalnina

The Goodbye / L'addio (Argentina)

Directed by Toia Bonino

Ulysses (Belarus)

Directed by Nikita Lavretski

