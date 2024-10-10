Ji.hlava IDFF 2024 Announces Full Programme

Eleven first and second films are in the First Lights competition section, 21 titles have been selected for the Czech Joy section, and 15 films are in Testimonies, a competition section dedicated to important social, economic, environmental, and political phenomena.
Among the highlights of the programme are a retrospective of Swiss filmmaker Anne Marie Miéville and a showcase of Taiwanese director Tsai Ming-liang. Directors Roberto Minervini, Albert Serra and Romanian-German Andrei Ujică are among the special guests of the festival.
Ji.hlava IDFF will screen 340 films in both competition and non-competition sections, of which 129 as world premiere, 23 as international premiere and 11 as European premiere.
Opus Bonum Competition:
A Year in the Life of a Country / Rok z życia kraju (Poland)
Directed by Tomasz Wolski
An Almost Perfect Family / O familie aproape perfectă (Romania)
Directed by Tudor Platon
Cleaning & Cleansing (Austria)
Directed by Thomas Fürhapter
Happiness to All / Štěstí a dobro všem (Czech Republic, the Netherlands, France)
Directed by Filip Remunda
I’m Not with You / Je ne suis pas avec vous (France)
Directed by Marie-Violaine Brincard, Olivier Dury
In Praise of Shadows / Éloge de l'ombre (Canada)
Directed by Catherine Martin
Miralles (Spain, Mexico)
Directed by Maria Mauti
Ms. President / Prezidentka (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Marek Šulík
Softly Brutal (France)
Directed by Ila Bêka, Louise Lemoine
Strange Abandoned Deranged (Turkey, UK)
Directed by Hiçbir Şey Normal Değil
Termini / Gala Punkti (Latvia)
Directed by Laila Pakalnina
The Goodbye / L'addio (Argentina)
Directed by Toia Bonino
Ulysses (Belarus)
Directed by Nikita Lavretski
Click HERE for the press release.