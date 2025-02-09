FNE at Berlinale 2025: Slovak Cinema in Berlin

Programme of the 75th Berlin International Film Festival (February 13 – 23, 2025) includes the world premiere of the Slovak animated feature Tales From the Magic Garden. Multiple Slovak films will also be presented at the market screenings and two Slovak professionals were selected for industry programmes.

A feature stop-motion film Tales From the Magic Garden, a Czech-Slovak-Slovenian-French co-production, is included in the Generation Kplus competition. Read our interview with Slovak director Patrik Pašš and producer Juraj Krasnohorský.

Camerawoman Simona Weisslechner, a DoP of Mira Fornay’s She – Hero (the Grand Prix of the Generation Kplus International Jury at Berlinale 2023), was named a Berlinale Talent.

The EFM attendees can also watch five Slovak films at the market screenings.

Producer Monika Lošťáková, our Emerging Producer, will attend the second part of the Ji.hlava IDFF’s international workshop in Berlin.

The European Children’s Film Association (ECFA) will honor the best films of 2024 during Berlinale, and among the nominees are two Slovak co-productions – the stop-motion feature film Living Large by Kristina Dufková and the short film My Name Is Edgar and I Have a Cow by Filip Diviak.

This year, Slovakia will be present at the European Film Market in Berlin for the 20th time. Together with friends and colleagues from the Czech Republic and Slovenia, under the umbrella of the Central European Cinema, the Slovak Film Institute offers an informational and promotional point for Slovak cinema, and a networking place for Slovak film professionals and their international counterparts.

The Slovak Film Institute team is ready and happy to meet you at the Central European Cinema stand No. 112 in Gropius Bau.

Presentation of Slovak cinema and audiovisual industry at the European Film Market is organized by: Slovak Film Institute, with financial support of the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic, and Slovak Film Commission, organizational unit of Slovak Audiovisual Fund.

Slovak Film Institute at EFM:

Rastislav Steranka (Feb 13 – 18)

Tomáš Hudák (Feb 13 – 19)

Veronika Krejčová (Feb 13 – 19)

Barbara Nováková (Feb 13 – 15)

Slovak Film Commission:

Zuzana Bieliková (Feb 13 – 18)

Jana Smokoňová (Feb 13 – 16)

Find more information on Berlinale and European Film Market websites.