Visegrad Film Forum 2025 Announces First Guests

BRATISLAVA: American editor Jay Rabinowitz, Romanian producer Ada Solomon and French editor Juliette Welfling are special guests of the 12th edition of the Visegrad Film Forum ( VFF ), which will be held in Bratislava from 19 to 22 March 2025.

Alongside masterclasses, workshops and discussions with personalities in the industry, the Visegrad Film Forum programme will present student films from partner film schools: the Film Academy of Miroslav Ondříček (FAMO) in Písek (Czech Republic), Eszterházy Károly Catholic University (Hungary), Krzysztof Kieślowski Film School in Katowice (Poland), Baltic Film, Media and Arts School in Tallinn (Estonia), the Film Academy Vienna (Austria), and the Academy of Performing Arts in Bratislava (VŠMU), Slovakia.

The Visegrad Film Forum is organised by Boiler NGO, and co-organised by the Film and Television Faculty of The Academy of Performing Arts in Bratislava, nutprodukce and Film and TV School of Academy of Performing Arts (FAMU) in Prague, in partnership with the FEBIOFEST Bratislava International Film Festival. VFF is financially supported by the International Visegrad Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Tatra Bank Foundation, and the LITA Fund.

