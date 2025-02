PRAGUE: The last call to apply to the intensive rough cut workshop dok.incubator is 14 February 2025. Czech and Slovak filmmakers are given the chance to work with international tutors on editing and dramaturgy, and to discuss their distribution strategy with festival and sales representatives.

dok.incubator is open to teams of three (editor, director and producer) to participate in a seven-month long programme, which is organised partly as a residential event and partly online.

For more information about the CZ & SK edition of dok.incubator, please contact its coordinator Tereza Koldová or find more on the dok.incubator website.

Click HERE for the press release.