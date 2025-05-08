FNE at Cannes 2025: Slovak Cinema in Cannes

What’s Slovak in Cannes 2025 - Thanks to the film Caravan , Slovakia is once again represented in the program of the Festival de Cannes , whose 78th edition takes place from 13 to 24 May 2025. Other Slovak film professionals will be present at the Marché du Film as well.

The Slovak-Czech-Italian feature film Caravan by the first-time director Zuzana Kirchnerová will compete for awards in the Un Certain Regard section.

Vera Lacková and Michaela Kaliská are participating in the Producers Network program, the latter thanks to the success of the project Lover, Not a Fighter at last year’s Works in Progress at the KVIFF Eastern Promises.

The short film Professional Parent, directed by by Erik Jasaň is part of the Short Film Corner | Rendez-vous Industry market catalogue. It will be screened on May 21 at 16:00 at Palais G.

This year, Slovakia will be present at the Marché du Film in Cannes for the 21st time. Together with friends and colleagues from the Czech Republic, the Slovak Film Institute offers an informational and promotional point for Slovak cinema, and a networking place for Slovak film professionals and their international counterparts.

The Slovak Film Institute team is ready and happy to meet you at the Czech and Slovak pavilion – No. 139 in Village International.

Presentation of Slovak cinema and audiovisual industry at the Marché du Film is organized by the Slovak Film Institute, with financial support from the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic, and the Slovak Film Commission, an organizational unit of the Slovak Audiovisual Fund.

Slovak Film Institute at Marché du Film:

Peter Dubecký (May 16 – 20)

Rastislav Steranka (May 15 – 20)

Veronika Krejčová (May 13 – 23)

Barbara Nováková (May 13 – 23)

Slovak Film Commission:

Zuzana Bieliková (May 15 – 21)

Find more info on Festival de Cannes and Marché du Film websites.