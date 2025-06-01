PRODUCTION: Peter Pokorný Shoots Documentary about Milan Lasica

BRATISLAVA: Slovak director Peter Pokorný has entered production with Access Denied to Lasica / Lasicovi vstup zakázaný, a documentary about the Slovak comedy icon Milan Lasica (1940-2021), based on a script written by his daughter, writer/screenwriter Hana Lasicová.

The documentary offers an intimate look at Milan Lasica through his newly discovered diaries and memories shared by family and colleagues. The film reveals his inner world, full of doubt, humour, and quiet melancholy. It aims to show Lasica not only as a national icon but as a complex, deeply human figure. Humour serves as the key to understanding his legacy. The film will speak to both older and younger generations, who admire his work.

“We are currently collecting materials and testimonies from people who were close to Milan Lasica. These include his closest collaborators as well as various public figures and well-known faces from television in both Slovakia and the Czech Republic: people who influenced Milan Lasica and were, in turn, influenced by him. In the second phase, we will be filming with his closest family members. Finally, we will move on to the third, stylised layer of the film,” Jana Motyčková from Trigon production told FNE.

Patrik Pašš is producing through Trigon production in coproduction with the Slovak Television and Radio.

The producers already covered 80% of the estimated budget of 245,000 EUR, which was supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund and the Slovak Television and Radio. Both of them contributed 33% of the budget.

From the approximately 20 planned filming days, six have already been completed. The shooting will continue until the spring of 2026.

The Association of Slovak Film Clubs (ASFK) will distribute the film in Slovakia in 2027.

Production Information:

Producer:

Trigon production (Slovakia)

Coproducer:

Slovak Television and Radio (Slovakia)

Credits:

Director: Peter Pokorný

Scriptwriters: Hana Lasicová, Peter Pokorný

Cast: Milan Kňažko, Oľga Feldeková, Vladimír Strnisko, Marcela Laiferová, Juraj Nvota, Zuzana Kocúriková