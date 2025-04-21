Slovak Film Week 2025 Kicks Off in Bratislava

The showcase will be followed in May by the Month of Slovak Film, which will screen all Slovak feature films released in cinemas in 2024. Until the end of the showcase, the Slovak films are also available on the VOD platform dafilmsk.sk.
“The year 2024 has been the most successful in Slovak cinema since the country gained independence. Slovak films attracted 1,505,768 viewers, and for the first time, gross box office revenues exceeded 10 m EUR," said the programme director of Slovak Film Week Miroslav Ulman.
The Slovak Film Week is also an important platform for public discussions and reflection on Slovak film production. Panel discussions on documentaries, feature and animated films, and other accompanying programmes will be part of the showcase.
A special tribute will be dedicated to director and screenwriter Miloslav Luther on the occasion of his Sun in a Net Award for Exceptional Contribution to Slovak Audiovisual Culture.
The Slovak Film Week is organised by the Slovak Film Institute in cooperation with Lumière Cinema and the Slovak Film and Television Academy.
SLOVAK FILM WEEK SELECTION:
Feature Films:
Waves / Vlny (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Jiří Mádl
Produced by Dawson Films
Coproduced by Wandal Production, the Czech Television
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Prague Audiovisual Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund
The Hungarian Dressmaker / Ema a Smrtihlav (Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic)
Directed by Iveta Grófová
Produced by PubRes
Coproduced by Total Helpart T.H.A., Campfilm, RTVS, the Czech Television
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Slovak Minority Culture Fund
The Dormant Account / Spiaci účet (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Miloslav Luther
Produced by ALEF FILM & MEDIA
Coproduced by UN FILM , FRAME HOUSE, Fulfilm, Filmové ateliéry
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, RTVS (rtvs.sk)
Cop War / Vojna policajtov (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Rudolf Biermann
Produced by CinemArt, CinemArt, IN Film
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund
MIKI (Slovakia)
Directed by Jakub Kroner
Produced by PubRes
Coproduced by Regia Civitas Production, Europeana Production
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund
Whirlwind / Smršť (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Peter Bebjak
Produced by D.N.A.
Coproduced by Bontonfilm
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund
Documentaries:
The Architecture 58-89 / Architektúra ČSSR 58-89 (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Jan Zajíček
Produced by FILM KOLEKTIV, AZYL Production
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund
Ms. President / Prezidentka (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Marek Šulík
Produced by HITCHHIKER Cinema
Coproduced by Aerofilms, STVR, Czech Television, filmotras
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund
Wishing on a Star (Italy, Croatia, Austria, Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Peter Kerekes
Produced by Videomante
Coproduced by Mischief films, Artcam Films, Restart, Volos films, kerekesfilm
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Creative Europe MEDIA, the Friuli Film Fund, Ancine, the Czech Film Fund, Ji.hlava / JB Film
Animated Films:
Living Large / Keď život chutí (Czech Republic, Slovakia, France)
Directed by Kristina Dufková
Produced by Barletta
Coproduced by Novinski, Magiclab, Novanima Productions
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Eurimages, Creative Europe MEDIA, French CNC, Nouvelle-Aquitaine Region Fund
Short Films:
Hello Summer / Ahoj leto (Slovakia, Czech Republic, France), Short animated film
Directed by Martin Smatana, Veronika Zacharová
Free the Chickens (Czech Republic, Slovakia), Short animated film
Directed by Matúš Vizár
Gritty Eyes / Oči plné piesku (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Juraj Janiš
Confession / Spoveď (Slovakia)
Directed by Rebeka Bizubová
So, Tomorrow / Tak zajtra (Slovakia)
Directed by Hannah Dale