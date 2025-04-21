21-04-2025

Slovak Film Week 2025 Kicks Off in Bratislava

    BRATISLAVA: Ten Slovak long films (six feature films, three documentaries and one animated film), as well as five short films, which were all nominated for the Sun in a Net Awards, will be screened at the 11th edition of the Slovak Film Week. The annual showcase of domestic titles is taking place from 22 to 27 April 2025 at the Lumière Cinema in Bratislava.

    The showcase will be followed in May by the Month of Slovak Film, which will screen all Slovak feature films released in cinemas in 2024. Until the end of the showcase, the Slovak films are also available on the VOD platform dafilmsk.sk.

    “The year 2024 has been the most successful in Slovak cinema since the country gained independence. Slovak films attracted 1,505,768 viewers, and for the first time, gross box office revenues exceeded 10 m EUR," said the programme director of Slovak Film Week Miroslav Ulman.

    The Slovak Film Week is also an important platform for public discussions and reflection on Slovak film production. Panel discussions on documentaries, feature and animated films, and other accompanying programmes will be part of the showcase.

    A special tribute will be dedicated to director and screenwriter Miloslav Luther on the occasion of his Sun in a Net Award for Exceptional Contribution to Slovak Audiovisual Culture.

    The Slovak Film Week is organised by the Slovak Film Institute in cooperation with Lumière Cinema and the Slovak Film and Television Academy.

    SLOVAK FILM WEEK SELECTION:

    Feature Films:

    Waves / Vlny (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
    Directed by Jiří Mádl
    Produced by Dawson Films
    Coproduced by Wandal Production, the Czech Television
    Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Prague Audiovisual Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

    The Hungarian Dressmaker / Ema a Smrtihlav (Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Iveta Grófová
    Produced by PubRes
    Coproduced by Total Helpart T.H.A., Campfilm, RTVS, the Czech Television
    Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Slovak Minority Culture Fund

    The Dormant Account / Spiaci účet (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Miloslav Luther
    Produced by ALEF FILM & MEDIA
    Coproduced by UN FILM , FRAME HOUSE, Fulfilm, Filmové ateliéry
    Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, RTVS (rtvs.sk)

    Cop War / Vojna policajtov (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Rudolf Biermann
    Produced by CinemArt, CinemArt, IN Film
    Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

    MIKI (Slovakia)
    Directed by Jakub Kroner
    Produced by PubRes
    Coproduced by Regia Civitas Production, Europeana Production
    Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

    Whirlwind / Smršť (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Peter Bebjak
    Produced by D.N.A.
    Coproduced by Bontonfilm
    Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund

    Documentaries:

    The Architecture 58-89 / Architektúra ČSSR 58-89 (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
    Directed by Jan Zajíček
    Produced by FILM KOLEKTIV, AZYL Production
    Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

    Ms. President / Prezidentka (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Marek Šulík
    Produced by HITCHHIKER Cinema
    Coproduced by Aerofilms, STVR, Czech Television, filmotras
    Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund

    Wishing on a Star (Italy, Croatia, Austria, Slovakia, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Peter Kerekes
    Produced by Videomante
    Coproduced by Mischief films, Artcam Films, Restart, Volos films, kerekesfilm
    Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Creative Europe MEDIA, the Friuli Film Fund, Ancine, the Czech Film Fund, Ji.hlava / JB Film

    Animated Films:

    Living Large / Keď život chutí (Czech Republic, Slovakia, France)
    Directed by Kristina  Dufková
    Produced by Barletta
    Coproduced by Novinski, Magiclab, Novanima Productions
    Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Eurimages, Creative Europe MEDIA, French CNC, Nouvelle-Aquitaine Region Fund

    Short Films:

    Hello Summer / Ahoj leto (Slovakia, Czech Republic, France), Short animated film
    Directed by Martin Smatana, Veronika Zacharová

    Free the Chickens (Czech Republic, Slovakia), Short animated film
    Directed by Matúš Vizár

    Gritty Eyes / Oči plné piesku (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Juraj Janiš

    Confession / Spoveď (Slovakia)
    Directed by Rebeka Bizubová

    So, Tomorrow / Tak zajtra (Slovakia)
    Directed by Hannah Dale

