Slovak Film Week 2025 Kicks Off in Bratislava

BRATISLAVA: Ten Slovak long films (six feature films, three documentaries and one animated film), as well as five short films, which were all nominated for the Sun in a Net Awards, will be screened at the 11th edition of the Slovak Film Week . The annual showcase of domestic titles is taking place from 22 to 27 April 2025 at the Lumière Cinema in Bratislava.

The showcase will be followed in May by the Month of Slovak Film, which will screen all Slovak feature films released in cinemas in 2024. Until the end of the showcase, the Slovak films are also available on the VOD platform dafilmsk.sk.

“The year 2024 has been the most successful in Slovak cinema since the country gained independence. Slovak films attracted 1,505,768 viewers, and for the first time, gross box office revenues exceeded 10 m EUR," said the programme director of Slovak Film Week Miroslav Ulman.

The Slovak Film Week is also an important platform for public discussions and reflection on Slovak film production. Panel discussions on documentaries, feature and animated films, and other accompanying programmes will be part of the showcase.

A special tribute will be dedicated to director and screenwriter Miloslav Luther on the occasion of his Sun in a Net Award for Exceptional Contribution to Slovak Audiovisual Culture.

The Slovak Film Week is organised by the Slovak Film Institute in cooperation with Lumière Cinema and the Slovak Film and Television Academy.

SLOVAK FILM WEEK SELECTION:

Feature Films:

Waves / Vlny (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Jiří Mádl

Produced by Dawson Films

Coproduced by Wandal Production, the Czech Television

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Prague Audiovisual Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

The Hungarian Dressmaker / Ema a Smrtihlav (Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic)

Directed by Iveta Grófová

Produced by PubRes

Coproduced by Total Helpart T.H.A., Campfilm, RTVS, the Czech Television

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Slovak Minority Culture Fund

The Dormant Account / Spiaci účet (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Miloslav Luther

Produced by ALEF FILM & MEDIA

Coproduced by UN FILM , FRAME HOUSE, Fulfilm, Filmové ateliéry

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, RTVS (rtvs.sk)

Cop War / Vojna policajtov (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Rudolf Biermann

Produced by CinemArt, CinemArt, IN Film

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

MIKI (Slovakia)

Directed by Jakub Kroner

Produced by PubRes

Coproduced by Regia Civitas Production, Europeana Production

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

Whirlwind / Smršť (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Peter Bebjak

Produced by D.N.A.

Coproduced by Bontonfilm

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund

Documentaries:

The Architecture 58-89 / Architektúra ČSSR 58-89 (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Jan Zajíček

Produced by FILM KOLEKTIV, AZYL Production

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

Ms. President / Prezidentka (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Marek Šulík

Produced by HITCHHIKER Cinema

Coproduced by Aerofilms, STVR, Czech Television, filmotras

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund

Wishing on a Star (Italy, Croatia, Austria, Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Peter Kerekes

Produced by Videomante

Coproduced by Mischief films, Artcam Films, Restart, Volos films, kerekesfilm

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Creative Europe MEDIA, the Friuli Film Fund, Ancine, the Czech Film Fund, Ji.hlava / JB Film

Animated Films:

Living Large / Keď život chutí (Czech Republic, Slovakia, France)

Directed by Kristina Dufková

Produced by Barletta

Coproduced by Novinski, Magiclab, Novanima Productions

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Eurimages, Creative Europe MEDIA, French CNC, Nouvelle-Aquitaine Region Fund

Short Films:

Hello Summer / Ahoj leto (Slovakia, Czech Republic, France), Short animated film

Directed by Martin Smatana, Veronika Zacharová

Free the Chickens (Czech Republic, Slovakia), Short animated film

Directed by Matúš Vizár

Gritty Eyes / Oči plné piesku (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Juraj Janiš

Confession / Spoveď (Slovakia)

Directed by Rebeka Bizubová

So, Tomorrow / Tak zajtra (Slovakia)

Directed by Hannah Dale