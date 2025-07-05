FNE at KVIFF 2025: Slovak Cinema in Karlovy Vary

This year's Crystal Globe Competition includes two Slovak minority co-productions. The established Slovak director Miro Remo will present the world premiere of his new documentary Better Go Mad in the Wild, which he also co-produced (Arsy-Versy). Miro Remo discusses his motivation for adapting the film from a novel in the interview here.
The drama Broken Voices, co-produced by Ivan Ostrochovský (Punkchart films), will also compete in the festival's main competition section.
In the Proxima Competition, which showcases formally daring works, the director Paula Ďurinová returns after last year's participation with her new documentary Action Item (prod. guča films, featured image). Learn more about the film, which explores the political roots of anxiety and depression, in the interview with the director.
This year's Special Screenings section includes several Slovak titles. Among them is the anticipated premiere of Duchoň (prod. D.N.A.), a biopic about the Slovak pop music icon Karol Duchoň. The behind-the-scenes interview with the producer Rastislav Šesták can be found here.
Katarína Gramatová's successful directorial feature debut Promise, I'll Be Fine (prod. DRYEYE Film), which had its world premiere last fall at the Tokyo International Film Festival, is also included. Learn more about the filming in Slovakia's economically struggling Utekáč village in the interview with the director herself.
Another highly anticipated film is Caravan (prod. nutprodukcia), which recently had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. Insights into the production of this road movie are shared in the interview with the Slovak camerawomen Simona Weisslechner and Denisa Buranová.
The producer Jakub Viktorín from nutprodukcia also co-produced the Slovak minority film Summer School, 2001, a drama which rounds out the selection of Slovak films in this section.
The drama Perla (co-prod. HAILSTONE), which premiered at the Rotterdam International Film Festival, and the animated children's film Tales from the Magic Garden (prod. Artichoke), an equal co-production between the Czechia, Slovakia, Slovenia and France that had its world premiere at this year's Berlinale, were selected for the Horizons section. The interview with the Slovak director Patrik Pašš and the producer Juraj Krasnohorský is available here.
The Imagina section will present the Slovak minority co-production 1+1+1 (co-prod. Virus film), shot on 16mm film by the director Ondřej Vavrečka.
The Pragueshorts at KVIFF includes the audience-favorite animated short Hurikán (co-prod. Artichoke) and I Died in Irpin (co-prod. Artichoke), which won the Award for Best International Animation at the Clermont-Ferrand International Short Film Festival.
Dedicated to the history of cinema, the Out of the Past section will present the re-release of the 1997 film The Time Is Running Out and the Water Is Rising, directed by Dežo Ursiny and Ivo Brachtl.
The festival's industry platform, KVIFF Industry Days, will introduce a new initiative – KVIFF Central Stage. Created in collaboration with film institutes from Central European countries, this platform aims to support co-production partnerships and promote established filmmakers from the region. The Slovak majority project in the selection is the upcoming fiction film Láska by Marko Škop (prod. ARTILERIA), which is currently in the post-production phase.
Better Go Mad in the Wild
| Crystal Globe Competition |
Director: Miro Remo
Production: Arsy-Versy (SK), nutprodukce (CZ), Czech Television (CZ)
Slovak co-producer: Miro Remo
Screenings:
July 10 | 8.30am | Congress Hall (Press & Industry)
July 10 | 5pm | Grand Hall (premiere)
July 11 | 10.00am | Pupp
July 12 | 8.30am | Congress Hall
July 12 | 5.15pm | Lazne III
CZ – SK | 2025 | 77 min. | documentary
Franta and Ondra, eternal children and inseparable twins, live in a quietly magical world with their beloved animals. They share every moment, every thought, every routine. Outwardly they appear identical, yet inside they are two entirely different souls. Over time, their closeness begins to suffocate. Franta yearns for freedom, for flight, for life beyond the walls they share. Ondra remains rooted, content in the familiar, closed to change. Their bond begins to fray. Can they ever truly separate? How do you escape a world that wears your face? In the end, will love endure or will only death set them apart?
Broken Voices
| Crystal Globe Competition |
Director: Ondřej Provazník
Production: endorfilm (CZ), Punkchart films (SK), Czech Television (CZ), innogy (CZ), Barrandov Studio (CZ)
Slovak co-producer: Ivan Ostrochovský
Screenings:
July 6 | 10.30am | Congress Hall (Press & Industry)
July 6 | 7.30pm | Grand Hall (premiere)
July 7 | 1pm | Pupp
July 8 | 7pm | Lazne III
July 9 | 4pm | Congress Hall
CZ – SK | 2025 | 104 min. | fiction
In the early 1990s 13-year-old Karolína, a gifted novice singer, is given the chance to become a member of a world-famous girls’ choir, taking her place alongside her older sister and her other rivals in the ensemble. Karolína’s exceptional talent has caught the attention of the formidable and much admired choirmaster whose attention is wanted by all the young singers. What will be the price Karolína has to pay to become his favourite?
| Proxima Competition |
Director: Paula Ďurinová
Production: guča (SK), CLAW (CZ), STVR (SK), Universität der Künste Berlin (DE)
Slovak producer: Matej Sotník
Screenings:
July 5 | 6pm | Cinema C (Press & Industry)
July 6 | 4pm | Karlovy Vary Theatre (premiere)
July 7 | 12.00am | Čas Cinema
July 8 | 3pm | Lazne III
July 9 | 11.30am | Cinema B
July 9 | 4pm | Cinema C (Press & Industry)
SK – CZ – DE | 2025 | 69 min. | documentary
In management, action items are tasks that must be performed to resolve an issue. But what if the issue is not individual, but systemic? In her second feature documentary, director Paula Ďurinová explores how personal experience of burnout shifts into collective sharing and awakening. Set in Berlin, Action Item transforms anxiety into resistance, reframing struggles through shared memory, found footage, and the politics of care. What if the real task is to unlearn, to pause, to reimagine?
Duchoň
| Special Screenings |
Director: Peter Bebjak
Production: D.N.A. (SK), DNA Production (CZ)
Slovak producer: Rastislav Šesták
Screenings:
July 7 | 2pm | Grand Hall (premiere)
July 8 | 8pm | Pupp
July 10 | 10pm | Congress Hall
July 12 | 10.00am | Karlovy Vary Theatre
The story of Karol Duchoň begins during the filming of a New Year’s Eve programme on television in 1984, and a man who not long ago had the world at his feet has his whole life flash before his eyes in just one night. We see a boy from the country being given the opportunity to play in Western clubs, and becoming a true pop icon of the era. The most renowned composers and lyricists in Slovakia wrote for him, he won prizes at leading competitions, and many international tours came his way. But his huge success is also beginning to awaken his inner demons...
INTERVIEW WITH RASTISLAV ŠESTÁK
Promise, I'll Be Fine
| Special Screenings |
Director: Katarína Gramatová
Production: DRYEYE FILM (SK), NOCHI FILM (CZ), STVR (SK)
Slovak producer: Igor Engler
Screenings:
July 8| 11.00am | Grand Hall (premiere)
July 9 | 6pm | Small Hall
July 11 | 9pm | Drahomíra Cinema
July 12 | 9.00am | Čas Cinema
Promise, I’ll Be Fine follows 15-year-old Enrique and his mother, Martina. Enrique hopes for her return home so they can be together, instead of being apart due to her job. Living with his grandmother in a village, Enrique obeys his mother’s requests in the hope that they’ll save enough money to reunite. When he’s not fulfilling her tasks, he enjoys riding mopeds around the village with friends. But everyone in the village knows something that he doesn’t. Thanks to his friends, Enrique slowly discovers his mother’s true intentions. Enrique is faced with the moral dilemma of either accepting the situation and being with his mother, or holding true to his values and cutting himself off from her abuse.
INTERVIEW WITH KATARÍNA GRAMATOVÁ
Caravan
| Special Screenings |
Director: Zuzana Kirchnerová
Production: MasterFilm (CZ), nutprodukcia (SK), Tempesta Film (IT), Czech Television (CZ), STVR (SK), Amygdala Pictures (CZ), innogy (CZ)
Slovak producer: Jakub Viktorín
Screenings:
July 9 | 2pm | Grand Hall (premiere)
July 10 | 12.00am | Small Hall
July 12 | 4pm | Kaiserbad
Ester, 45, has devoted her life to caring for her nonverbal, mentally disabled son David, 15. Exhausted and alone, she visits friends in Italy, but David’s behavior becomes too much. When they’re asked to stay in a garden caravan, Ester reaches her limit. One night, she drives off with David, beginning a road trip across Italy. Along the way, they meet Zuza, David’s first love, who helps Ester see she can be more than a mother — and finally live for herself, even if just for a moment.
INTERVIEW WITH SIMONA WEISSLECHNER AND DENISA BURANOVÁ
Summer School, 2001
| Special Screenings |
Director: Dužan Duong
Production: nutprodukce (CZ), nutprodukcia (SK), AZN kru (CZ), Czech Television (CZ)
Slovak co-producer: Jakub Viktorín
Screenings:
July 8 | 2pm | Grand Hall (premiere)
July 9 | 12.00am | Small Hall
July 11 | 10pm | Kaiserbad
July 12 | 3pm | Drahomíra Cinema
Kien (17) arrives after 10 years from Vietnam to join his family at a market on the Czech-German border. Father Zung and the rest of the family try to connect with Kien, but they are faced with deep-seated trauma from the past. Meanwhile, Zung takes on an ethically problematic job from his brother-in-law Phong, the market owner. To financially support his family, he must betray his friends. During a market celebration, Zung’s youngest son Tai is injured under unclear circumstances. Mother Lan investigates what happened and in the process, unexpected aspects of Kien’s presence in the community surface, where the Vietnamese boy is paradoxically the biggest stranger. The story is told through the eyes of father Zung, younger son Tai and elder son Kien.
Perla
| Horizons |
Director: Alexandra Makarová
Production: Golden Girls Filmproduktion & Filmservices (AT), HAILSTONE (SK), Ruth Beckermann Filmproduction (AT), STVR (SK)
Slovak co-producer: Tomáš Krupa
Screenings:
July 5 | 11.30am | Cinema B
July 7 | 8pm | Cinema B
July 9 | 10.30am | Cinema A (Press & Industry)
July 10 | 4pm | Pupp
July 11 | 12.00am | Small Hall
In spring 1981, Perla, an impulsive painter, must return to communist Czechoslovakia to settle an old debt. She fled the country many years ago and is unwelcome on both sides of the curtain. Perla embarks on a risky journey to uncover the secrets of her past, which she had kept locked away. This film portrays a life-affirming, strong-willed woman and mother who strives to live life on her own terms, despite the losses she has endured.
Tales from the Magic Garden
| Horizons |
Director: Dávid Súkup, Patrik Pašš, Leon Vidmar, Jean-Claude Rozec
Production: Artichoke (SK), Maurfilm (CZ), ZVVIKS (SI), Vivement Lundi! (FR), Czech Television (CZ), STVR (SK), RTV Slovenia (SI), Pictanovo (FR)
Slovak producer: Juraj Krasnohorský
Screenings:
July 11 | 10.00am | Karlovy Vary Theatre
Three kids spend the night at their grandpa’s house. To fill the silence after losing their grandma, the family’s storyteller, they create their own stories and discover the power of imagination. This uplifting stop-motion film celebrates creativity and its healing magic.
INTERVIEW WITH PATRIK PAŠŠ AND JURAJ KRASNOHORSKÝ
1+1+1
| Imagina |
Director: Ondřej Vavrečka
Production: D1 Film (CZ), Czech Television (CZ), Virus film (SK)
Slovak co-producer: Vít Janeček
CZ – SK | 2025 | 64 min. | documentary
Screenings:
July 9 | 11.00am | Cinema C (Press & Industry)
July 9 | 12.00am | Drahomíra Cinema
July 12 | 5.30pm | Drahomíra Cinema
Hurikán
| Pragueshorts at KVIFF |
Director: Jan Saska
Production: Maurfilm (CZ), Last Films (CZ), Laïdak Films (FR), Artichoke (SK), AEON Production (BA)
Slovak co-producer: Juraj Krasnohorský
Screenings:
July 7 | 12.00am | Drahomíra Cinema
July 11 | 4.30pm | Husovka Theatre
July 11 | 10.30am | Cinema A (Press & Industry)
Beer is running out at Hurikán’s favourite beer stand. Hurikán has a crush on bartender and thus, he offers to get her a new keg. He sets out to get it in one of the wildest districts of Prague, where he is forced to deal with local folks as well as police officers. Robbed, chased and beaten-up Hurikán finally succeeds and manages to get the keg. But he is at the end of his tether and so thirsty he can’t help himself...