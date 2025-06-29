Winners of Fest Anča International Animation Festival 2025

ŽILINA: Czech/Slovak/Ukrainian I Died in Irpin by Anastasiia Falileieva received the Best Animated Short Film Award at the 18th edition of the Fest Anča International Animation Festival , held 24 - 29 June 2025 in Žilina, Slovakia.

Both I Died in Irpin and the winner of Best Slovak Animated Short, Overture by Jakub Hronský, are automatically eligible for consideration in the Oscar® Best Animated Short Film Competition.

A record-breaking 1,800 short animated films from 83 countries were submitted, of which 218 were chosen for the official selection. The main competition consisted of 36 films, of which 13 are student films.

The main theme of this edition was Our Bodies.

The Fest Anča International Animation Festival 2025 was financially supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, LITA Fund and SPP Foundation.

WINNERS:

International Animated Short Film Competition:

Best Animated Short Film:

I Died in Irpin (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine)

Directed by Anastasiia Falileieva

Special Mention:

The Exploding Girl (France)

Directed by Caroline Poggi, Jonathan Vinel

Student Animated Short Film Competition:

Best Student Animated Short Film:

Mother’s Child (the Netherlands)

Directed by Naomi Noir

Special Mention:

Pear Garden (Germany)

Directed by Shadab Shayegan

Slovak Animated Short Film Competition:

Best Slovak Animated Short Film:

Overture (Slovakia)

Directed by Jakub Hronský

Special Mention:

Boiling Shapes (Slovakia)

Directed by Samuel Škrabálek

Animated Music Video Competition:

Best Animated Music Video:

Castle (South Korea)

Directed by Jeci Chen

Special Mention:

Autopollo (Argentina)

Directed by Julian Gallese

Children’s Competition:

Best Animated Film for Children:

Bobel’s Kitchen (Belgium)

Directed by Fiona Rolland

