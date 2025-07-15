Slovak/Czech Creative Doc Better Go Mad in the Wild

BRATISLAVA: In his Slovak/Czech creative documentary Better Go Mad in the Wild, winner of the Grand Prize-Crystal Globe at the 59th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival , Miro Remo wanted to share with us his experience of this extraordinary world.

The film follows Franta and Ondra (eternal children and inseparable twins), who live in a quietly magical world with their beloved animals. They share every moment, every thought, every routine. Outwardly, they appear identical, yet inside, they are two entirely different souls. Over time, their closeness begins to suffocate. Franta yearns for freedom, for flight, for life beyond the walls they share, while Ondra remains rooted in the familiar, closed to change. Their bond begins to fray. Can they ever truly separate? How do you escape a world that wears your face? In the end, will love endure or will only death set them apart?

"I wanted to share with the audience my experience of this extraordinary world. Franta, Ondra and I became close friends, and we part with an embrace that almost bursts with feeling. From the very beginning, I sensed a magical dimension in their story. It’s only hinted at in the book, but in the film I gave it space and, at the same time, I stripped it of romanticisation. They themselves managed to cross the boundary of the ordinary. To play with us. Stylised moments, like the large mirror pulled from the Vltava, reflect both the magic and the inner conflict of their world, the duality. I wanted the film to feel like a fairy tale for adults," director Miro Remo told FNE.

Better Go Mad in the Wild / Raději zešílet v divočině was produced by Arsy-Versy and nutprodukce, in coproduction with the Czech Television. Tomáš Hrubý, Pavla Janoušková Kubečková, and Miro Remo are the producers of the film.

The budget of 250,000 EUR was supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Audiovisual Fund and Creative Europe MEDIA.

The 60 shooting days took place on location in Šumava (Czech Republic) from 30 September 2018 to 11 November 2023. The postproduction lasted until the world premiere at the KVIFF 2025.

The film will be distributed in Czech and Slovak cinemas by Aerofilms. Festivals and sales are handled by Prague-based Filmotor.

Production Information:

Producer:

Arsy-Versy (Slovakia)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

nutprodukce (Czech Republic)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducer:

Czech Television (Czech Republic)

Credits:

Director: Miro Remo

Scriptwriters: Aleš Palán, Miro Remo

Story: Aleš Palán

DoPs: Dušan Husár, Miro Remo

Editors: Máté Csuport, Šimon Hájek

Music: Adam Matej

Sound: Lukáš Kasprzyk