FNE at Berlinale 2026: Slovak Cinema in Berlin

Two Slovak films will have their world premieres at the 76th Berlinale International Film Festival (February 12 – 22, 2026): the feature-length documentary If Pigeons Turned to Gold and the short animation Eeny, Meeny, Miny, Moe! . Three Slovak films will be presented at the market screenings, and producer Tomáš Gič will participate at the Emerging Producers programme.

The feature-length documentary film If Pigeons Turned to Gold (dir. Pepa Lubojacki), produced by the Czech CLAW in co-production with the Slovak company guča films, is competing in the Berlinale Forum section. Read an interview with the film’s co-producer, Matej Sotník.

The short animated film Eeny, Meeny, Miny, Moe!, directed by the Slovak animator Andrea Szelesová, is selected for the Generation Kplus competition. The film was produced by the Czech production (Pure Shore, Cinepoint) in co-production with the Slovak ansze, which is represented by the director herself. Read an interview with film director Andrea Szelesová.

European Film Market participants will have a chance to see three Slovak films at the market screenings.

Producer Tomáš Gič (Silverart) will participate in the second cycle of the Emerging Producers workshop in Berlin, which is organized by the Jihlava IDFF.

The European Children’s Film Association (ECFA) will honor the best films of 2025 during the Berlinale, and the nominees include two feature-length Slovak co-production films using the stop-motion technique – Living Large by Kristina Dufková and the puppet film Tales From the Magic Garden directed by David Súkup, Patrik Pašš, Leon Vidmar and Jean-Claude Rozec.

This year, Slovakia will be present at the European Film Market in Berlin for the 21th time. Together with friends and colleagues from the Czech Republic and Slovenia, under the umbrella of the Central European Cinema, the Slovak Film Institute offers an informational and promotional point for Slovak cinema, and a networking place for Slovak film professionals and their international counterparts.

The Slovak Film Institute team is ready and happy to meet you at the Central European Cinema stand No. 112 in Gropius Bau.

Presentation of Slovak cinema and audiovisual industry at the European Film Market is organized by: Slovak Film Institute, with financial support of the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic, and Slovak Film Commission, organizational unit of Slovak Audiovisual Fund.

Slovak Film Institute at EFM:

Rastislav Steranka (Feb 12 – 16)

Tomáš Hudák (Feb 12 – 18)

Barbara Nováková (Feb 12 – 18)

Slovak Film Commission:

Zuzana Bieliková (Feb 12 – 16)

Jana Smokoňová (Feb 13 – 16)

