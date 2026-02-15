BOX OFFICE: Černák Tops 2025 Slovak Admissions

BRATISLAVA: The Slovak crime drama Černák directed by Jakub Kroner emerged as the most attended film in Slovak cinemas in 2025, topping the annual box office ahead of Hollywood blockbusters.

Produced by PubRes in coproduction with Regia Civitas Production and Europeana Production, and distributed by CinemArt, Černák topped the annual rankings with 418,673 admissions and 3,408,642 EUR gross. It was followed by A Minecraft Movie (337,193 admissions) and Zootropolis 2 (291,693 admissions), according to the Union of the Slovak Distributors.

Alongside Černák, which led the domestic box office, Duchoň directed by Peter Bebjak (produced by Slovakia‘s D.N.A. Production and Czech´s DNA Production, and distributed by Continental film) ranked 4th overall with 263,582 admissions and 1,948,293 EUR gross, while Father / Otec directed by Tereza Nvotová (produced by Danae Production, coproduced by moloko film, Lava Films and the Czech Television, and distributed by CinemArt), was placed 8th overall with 128,651 admissions and 967,686 EUR gross.

Nepela directed by Gregor Valentovič (produced by Punkchart Films, CINETIM FILM and IN Film Praha in coproduction with Shipsboy, escadra and AZYL Production, and distributed by CinemArt) had 48,567 admissions and 361,916 EUR gross, making it the 4th most-watched domestic title, while Under the Influence / Pod parou directed by Rudolf Biermann (produced by IN Film Praha and CINETIM FILM, coproduced by the Czech Television, and distributed by CinemArt) drew 47,174 admissions and 338,812 EUR gross, ranking as the 5th most-watched domestic title.

Total admissions in 2025 were 5,124,620, representing a 5.72% decrease compared to 2024. Despite the overall decline, Slovak films achieved a strong audience performance, attracting 1,058,624 admissions, thus confirming their solid position on the domestic market.

Total box office revenues reached 38,258,994 EUR from 228,297 screenings throughout the year.